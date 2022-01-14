ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football Focus: Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier's experience 'can help my team-mates'

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United defender Kieran Trippier tells Football Focus the experience he has gained...

The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Alexia Putellas wins Fifa Best Award 2021 to add to Ballon d’Or success

Alexia Putellas has won the 2021 Best Fifa Women’s Player award to complete a double of major individual honours following her victory at the Ballon d’Or last month. The Barcelona captain saw off competition from teammate Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr to win the award at a ceremony in Zurich on Monday night. She becomes the first Spanish player to win the award after playing a key role in Barcelona’s dominant treble-winning campaign, which saw the club lift the Women’s Champions League as well as the Primera División and Copa de la Reina. “I’m very happy, I’m thrilled,”...
FIFA
The Independent

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United issue now ‘resolved’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Leicester City face Tottenham Hotspur tonight in the Premier League as both sides look to get back on track following a number of fixture postponements. Tonight’s match was originally scheduled to be played in December but was called off due to a number of Covid-19 cases in the Leicester squad. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedLeicester then had three other matches postponed, including Saturday’s trip to Burnley, and have not played a Premier League match since 28 December. Brendan Rodgers side sit 10th in the table while Spurs lie in sixth, but with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton promote David Weir to assistant technical director

Brighton have promoted David Weir to the role of assistant technical director, working alongside the club’s technical director Dan Ashworth.Former Rangers, Everton and Scotland player Weir previously worked as Albion’s pathway development manager, overseeing players out on loan.Ashworth, who joined the Seagulls in 2019 having held a similar position at the Football Association has recently been linked with fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle and Everton.He said the new role was created due to an increase in his workload caused by various factors such as greater responsibility for women’s football and an expansion of player welfare, plus Brexit and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to miss two more Manchester United games through illness

Manchester United look set to be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka until after the upcoming international break due to illness.The defender missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa and United interim boss Ralf Rangnick revealed he was also ruled out of Wednesday’s match at Brentford and would likely be unavailable for the home clash with West Ham three days later.Asked if Wan-Bissaka would be fit to face Brentford, Rangnick told MUTV: “No, not yet. He’s still ill, I’m afraid. He will not be available for the game (on Wednesday) and also probably not available for the West Ham game.“Hopefully, after the international break, he will be back for training.”After the break that follows the West Ham fixture, United are scheduled to be back in action on February 4 with an FA Cup tie at home to Middlesbrough.
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester United knock out Arsenal as Chelsea also reach Continental Cup semi-finals

Four of the FA WSL’s top five teams will contest the semi-finals of the Continental Cup with Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all progressing.League leaders Arsenal were knocked out by third-placed Manchester United courtesy of Alessia Russo’s 85th-minute header.The impressive victory continued United’s fine form, meaning they have now won five games in a row in all competitions without conceding.Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as Chelsea cruised to a 4-2 win over West Ham.The Denmark international opened the scoring for the visitors after 25 minutes only for Katerina Svitkova to equalise before half-time.However, three goals in nine second-half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England captain Owen Farrell in race to prove fitness for Six Nations opener

Owen Farrell faces a race against time to prove his fitness for England’s opening Guinness Six Nations match against Scotland.Farrell had been expected to make his comeback after two months out with an ankle injury in Saracens’ Challenge Cup clash with London Irish on Sunday, but he only resumed team training this week.How do you rate this year's @EnglandRugby squad? 🌹#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/sarffQcodm— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) January 18, 2022The 30-year-old has been retained as England captain with head coach Eddie Jones hoping he will lead the team out at Murrayfield on February 5, but there is still the possibility that...
WORLD
The Independent

Is Brighton vs Chelsea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Brighton host Chelsea in the evening kick-off at the Amex Stadium with the second Premier League meeting between the sides in just three weeks. Danny Welbeck cancelled out Romelu Lukaku’s opener in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge before new year.And Graham Potter’s side arrive in good form, though they could only draw 1-1 with Crystal Palace despite dominating large spells of the match.This game is being played tonight due to the European champions’ commitment to play in the Club World Cup, shifting from the original 8 February date, a move that Thomas Tuchel is struggling to come to terms...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Chelsea travel to Brighton looking to bounce back after suffering defeat at Man City to likely end their Premier League title hopes.The Seagulls are in good form, and rallied from a goal down to rivals Crystal Palace to salvage a deserved point.The Blues will hope to leapfrog Liverpool into second, while Graham Potter’s side will be looking to boost hopes of a place in Europe next season.This game is being played tonight due to the European champions’ commitment to play in the Club World Cup, shifting from the original 8 February date, a move that Thomas Tuchel is struggling to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn reveals Antonio Conte’s instructions before Tottenham heroics

Steven Bergwijn was delighted to follow Antonio Conte’s instructions and deliver a dramatic stoppage-time win for Tottenham at Leicester.The Netherlands international scored twice in 79 seconds of time added on to turn Spurs’ 2-1 deficit into a memorable 3-2 victory.He was sent on in the 78th minute, two minutes after James Maddison had put the Foxes on course for the three points in their first Premier League game of 2022 with a clear instruction from Conte – to score.Bergwijn, who has been subject of a bid from Ajax in the January transfer window, duly obliged, firing home from close range...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford and Norwich running out of time in Premier League survival fight

If you were a Premier League manager facing relegation, what would you prefer: points on the board or games in hand? In the case of Watford and Norwich City, it is a question that will be weighted heavily by the outcome of Friday night’s meeting at Vicarage Road. In any other season, this would be billed as nothing other than a classic relegation six-pointer. This year, however, it’s a little harder to judge exactly how the picture looks. Norwich will finish the night having played 22 matches, two more than Newcastle and opponents Watford, and five games more than bottom...
PREMIER LEAGUE

