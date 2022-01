Naughty Dog has publicly made clear for quite some time that it is working on a new multiplayer game which will likely be set within the world of The Last of Us Part II. This game was originally planned to be a separate game mode that released with the second The Last of Us installment back in 2020, but it eventually outgrew the original scope that Naughty Dog had for it. To this date, the project remains in development, but details on what it might have in store have largely been shrouded in secrecy. Luckily, based on a recent job listing from Naughty Dog, it looks like we now might have some more info to go off of.

