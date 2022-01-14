Best Low Rank Charge Blade Builds – Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise released on Switch nearly a year ago, and has now been ported to PC. How do the two stack up next to each other? Take a look at this PC vs Switch comparison and find out! The PC version is running at 1080p at max graphical settings with only film grain, motion blur, and lens distortion turned off since those aren't technically quality settings, just personal preference. Since release, Monster Hunter Rise has released a lot of new content in the lead-up to its expansion, Sunbreak. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will boast a new flagship monster among other improvements. Currently in the PC release is all the post-release content the Switch version received, as well as an uncapped framerate and ultrawide support. Silkbind attacks, wirebugs, and Palamute riding of course remain as welcome additions in the PC version.

