Religion

Extinction Rebellion priests who said faith forced them to break the law given ‘perverse’ acquittal

By Jack Hardy
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo priests were acquitted on Friday of blocking a train in an Extinction Rebellion (XR) stunt after telling jurors the protest was motivated by faith, prompting calls for urgent legal reform. The Rev Sue Parfitt, 79, and Fr Martin Newell, 54, were among three defendants found not guilty of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Priests#Catholic Priest#Church Of England#Extinction Rebellion#Acquittal#Fr Martin Newell#Shadwell#Inner London Crown Court#Roman Catholic#Passionist#Christian#Anglican#Parliament
The Independent

Neo-Nazi terror offender ordered to read Jane Austen ‘resumed interest in far-right extremism within days’, court told

A neo-Nazi terror offender who was spared jail and ordered to read Jane Austen resumed his interest in far-right extremism within days, a court has heard.Ben John, now 22, was handed a suspended prison sentence for possessing a terrorist document in August, meaning he will not be jailed unless he breaks the conditions of his licence and a five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order.Court of Appeal judges are reviewing the term under the unduly lenient sentence scheme, at the request of the attorney general.Arguing that John should have been jailed, the solicitor general Alex Chalk QC accused John of breaking his...
POLITICS
BBC

Extinction Rebellion protester glued himself to train for grandchildren

A climate change protester who glued himself to a rush-hour train in east London has told a court he did so for the future of his four grandchildren. Former university lecturer Philip Kingston, 85, attached his hand to the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) carriage at Shadwell station in October 2019.
PROTESTS
The Independent

More children will be wrongly treated as adults under Patel’s asylum bill, MPs warn

More children coming to the UK to seek sanctuary will be wrongly labelled adults under Priti Patel’s new immigration bill, cross-party MPs have warned.The Joint Committee on Human Rights said government plans to lower the threshold for young asylum seekers to be identified as over-18 and to use “scientific” methods to carry out age assessments would have “, with “severe” consequences” and lead to more children housed in conditions that are “completely inappropriate”.The committee’s report said changes “may result in more children being placed into unsafe accommodation with inadequate safeguarding and no access to services such as education, to which...
U.K.
