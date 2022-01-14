ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tubes Radiatori Unveils Artful Takes on Iconic Products

Interior Design
Cover picture for the articleDuring Salon de Mobile, the manufacturer Tubes Radiatori presented artful reimaginings of some of its most iconic products. Prolific Italian designers Antonia Astori and Nicola de Ponti, for instance, looked at their Milano radiator from...

interiordesign.net

moneytalksnews.com

Target and Walmart Unveil Home Organization Product Lines

If getting organized is one of your New Year’s resolutions, there is no shortage of options for items to help achieve your goal. From Amazon to your local thrift store, organizational products can be found everywhere. Now, Target and Walmart are rolling out new lines of products that are...
SHOPPING
Guitar World Magazine

The Vintage Icon V65V promises an affordable take on a well-worn offset

UK-based builder Vintage has debuted a new addition to its Icon series in the form of the V65V – a mid-'60s-inspired take on the Fender Jazzmaster. The new model is based around the classic combination of an alder body and maple neck (a bolt-on, of course). Here the neck is one-piece construction, with a soft-C profile and 22-fret rosewood fretboard offering 25.5” scale-length.
CARS
Carscoops

Production VW ID.Buzz Retro Bus To Be Unveiled On March 9

Volkswagen’s CEO, Herbert Diess took to Twitter today to announce that the production version of the ID.Buzz electric concept van will be unveiled on March 9, 2022. Along with the announcement, he shared a short video of a design being drawn, which seems to hold true to the design of the concept vehicle that was first revealed in 2017. The latest photos of it testing also seem to suggest that the concept was a very accurate one.
CARS
The Associated Press

SOSLAB Unveils Automotive LiDAR Product at CES 2022

GWANGJU, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2022-- SOSLAB is accelerating global market entry by releasing the Solid-state LiDAR ‘ML’ at the CES 2022, held from January 5 to 7. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220109005065/en/. SOSLAB unveiled the Solid-state LiDAR ‘ML’ at the CES...
TECHNOLOGY
eteknix.com

Thermaltake Unveils New Custom Loop Liquid Cooling Products

As part of their continuing CES 2022 showcase, Thermaltake has announced the launch of new custom cooling products, including a new cooling kit, a liquid cooling system dashboard for monitoring, and three new water blocks. Thermaltake strives to provide a better and more user-friendly cooling experience to all PC enthusiasts and DIY cooling lovers by providing a wide range of cooling components.
ELECTRONICS
electronicproducts.com

Omnivision rebrands, unveils new products and partnerships

Omnivision Technologies, Inc. wants to be known as more than a CMOS image sensor company and is rebranding itself to better reflect its current product portfolio and capabilities. Founded in 1995, the fabless semiconductor company, now simply called Omnivision, has since expanded beyond image sensing technologies, adding analog solutions and touch & display technologies thanks to several acquisitions. The company also announced several new product launches for the automotive and smartphone markets as well as new partnerships at CES 2022.
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

Vislink Unveils AI-Powered Mobile Viewpoint Stellar Camera For Sports Production

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J.—Vislink has launched the Mobile Viewpoint Stellar Cam, an artificial intelligence (AI) powered camera for live sports production, the company announced today. Designed for automatic coverage of demanding sports, the new durable and weatherproofed camera offers ultra-high resolution, high frame rates and zooming capabilities to capture action in...
ELECTRONICS
Interior Design

Perkins&Will Takes Home a Best of Year Award for Nemesis Coffee in Vancouver, Canada

2021 Best of Year winner for Hospitality – Coffee Counter. Comprising 10 petals of CNC-cut laminated timber clad in cherry-hued composite-aluminum shingles, this pavilion, an existing structure by Perkins&Will, is round in plan. After leasing it, Nemesis Coffee contacted the firm to design the 2,000-square-foot interior. The space “always wanted to be a coffee house,” senior associate Rufina Wu suggests. But the fit-out required finesse. “With our strongly sculptural building, the inside had to reference the architecture—and complement it.” Hence the feature ceiling element in which fins of white fabric stretch from a central oculus out toward the perimeter. LED strips spill soft light through the diffusing textile vanes for an effect that’s organic and calming while also echoing the exterior petals. The muted materials palette—glass, stainless steel, pale woods—creates a warm environment even on the city’s grayest days. Faced with pandemic supply-chain hiccups, the firm relied on a hometown fabricator for the curved birch-plywood paneling and a circular high table, its center planted with a tree. A stainless-steel bar slices through the middle of the plan, dividing the seating from the kitchen and service areas. Above, a continuous glass divider modulates from clear (for display cases) to reflective (concealing restrooms). “It reveals exactly what should be revealed,” Wu says, “and hides the rest.”
HOME & GARDEN
Interior Design

Ministry of Design Earns a Best of Year Award for This Striking Lobby

2021 Best of Year winner for Commercial Lobby/Amenity. This project neatly toggles between grandeur and intimacy. The soaring entry rises no less than 82 feet. “The challenge was how to enhance the majestic quality yet not dwarf human scale,” says Ministry of Design founder Colin Seah of the 32,700 square feet of lobby and amenity spaces he and his team designed for a construction conglomerate’s headquarters, which occupies a Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates skyscraper. Their solution was to clad the colossal columns in white marble, etch the stone with vertical grooves, and then anchor and interrupt them with base insets and horizontal ridges of bronzed aluminum, which break up the dizzying height. Further tempering the vastness is Leaves, a commissioned sculpture by Studio Sawada Design of thousands of silver- and bronze-tinted aluminum shapes that descends like a glimmering cumulus.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thenerdstash.com

Successful Kickstarter Project ‘Airoheart’ Unveils Official Key Art

Are you ready for a new top-down adventure game in the likes of classic Legend of Zelda titles? Then Airoheart might be a title you want on your radar for this year. From developer Pixel Heart Studio comes a successful Kickstarter project for Airoheart that’s getting ready to show itself to the gaming community. This announcement comes with the official key art and logo for Airoheart, along with a beta testing session that some players might be lucky to be a part of.
VIDEO GAMES
Interior Design

Enter Projects Asia Melds Technology and Tradition in This Craft-Beer Gastro Lounge

2021 Best of Year winner for Hospitality – Bar & Lounge. Evoking amber lager being poured into a tall glass, the striking golden columns that billow up to the 98-foot-high ceiling in this craft-beer gastro lounge are the result of fusing 3D digital technology with traditional Thai methods of weaving natural rattan, a sustainable material ideal for creating such free-flowing geometries. Enter Projects Asia designed the gilded structures to not only reference the panorama of high-rise buildings and glittering temples that surrounds the 3,230-square-foot glass-walled space, which overlooks the Choa Priya River, but also reflect light to become glowing beacons visible from afar. And while the sculptural towers are an aesthetic tour de force, they are practical, too: The gold-painted rattan hides beer pipes, air-conditioning ducts, and other related services, paying homage to the belief that, in design director Patrick Keane’s words, “form and function should be one, joined in a spiritual union.”
LIFESTYLE
Interior Design

PCA-Stream and RF Studio Meld Two Historic Buildings in Paris to Create a Modern Office

2021 Best of Year winner for Office Transformation. Situated at the prowlike juncture between Boulevard Haussmann and Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré in the eighth arrondissement stands a hybrid structure originally composed of two buildings, one dating to 1863 and the other to the 1920’s. Governed by French arte de vivre, a non-ostentatious, timeless, and forward-thinking approach, PCA-Stream and RF Studio conjoined the two with complete restructuring inside and out for the lessee, 174-year-old investment bank Lazard.
DESIGN
Robb Report

Byredo’s New Room Diffuser Uses Speaker Technology to Scent Your Space

Byredo wants you to experience its fragrances the same way you would your favorite song. The luxury brand, which was founded in Stockholm in 2006, has teamed up with artisanal audio company OJAS to create a new room diffuser, the BYOJ-01 Biradial Controlled Directivity Scent Dispersion Device. The experimental device uses the principles of speaker design to distribute aromas more efficiently than lighting a candle or unpacking a reed diffuser. The limited-edition piece is the result of a direct collaboration between the founders of both brands, Byredo’s Ben Gorham and OJAS’s Devon Turnball. The duo’s goal was to create a device that,...
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

Watch: This Robotic Arm Can Do Everything From Laser Engraving to Stirring Your Soup

We could all use an extra pair of hands around the house. So concluded Huenit, a South Korean startup that has designed a robotic arm to help you with an array of creative tasks and household chores. The company’s eponymous bot, which was launched on Indiegogo last December and will be rolling out to consumers in July, combines advanced artificial intelligence with a nifty modular arm to execute complex activities with speed and precision. It can do everything from film video content to 3-D print a prototype. The AI camera, which is kind of like the bot’s brain, can capture 30 frames...
ENGINEERING
Robb Report

This 233-Foot Superyacht Concept Has a Razor-Sharp Bow to Help It Cut Through the High Seas

SkyStyle has christened its latest superyacht concept Unique 71, and, at first blush, the vessel certainly lives up to that name. The 223-footer features a wholly unique wedge-like profile designed to set it apart from anything currently on the water. The Italian design studio, which specializes in aircraft interiors, has joined forces with Denison to bring its first yacht concept to market. SkyStyle’s founders, Max Pardo and Lucas Colombo, met with the Ft. Lauderdale firm at the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show and were able to get support for Unique 71. “Denison showed great interest in the project and our intention to add...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
thefabricator.com

Unison Tube, Moore Machine Tools team up to provide wider product offering

Unison Tube LLC of Danville, Va., and Moore Machine Tools of West Jordan, Utah, have teamed up to provide their individual customer bases with a wider range of machine tools. Unison Tube LLC is the North American division of UK-based Unison Ltd., a manufacturer of all-electric and hybrid tube and pipe bending machines. Moore Machine Tools is a distributor of Nukon 2D, 3D, and fiber laser tube cutting machines.
WEST JORDAN, UT
SPY

Amazon Shoppers Love This ‘Easy To Use’ Ring Light — Get It For Just $23 Today!

Whether working from home, attending school from your living room, or taking selfies and videos for ‘gram, TikTok, or YouTube, a ring light helps give you the extra lighting you need to really make the most of your posts. For pictures, videos, and Zoom calls, ring lights create much more flattering lighting, which really can make a big difference when meeting someone remotely. We recently updated our shopping guide to the best ring lights, and we rated the Selfila Video Conference Lighting Kit as one of the top options for working from home. Right now via Amazon Prime, you can snag...
ELECTRONICS
Interior Design

L&M Design Lab Adds a Bubble Tea Bar to This Office in China

Corporate offices can be utilitarian, the focus being on maximizing productivity, leaving little room for aesthetic flair. But that isn’t the case for the 19,000-square-foot headquarters of Hanghzhou Qingmo by Shanghai-based L&M Design Lab. Led by architect Liu Jinrui, L&M conceived an out-of-this world workplace with an array of innovative touches, namely what Jinrui calls “a UFO in the office.” He’s referring to an installation of mirror-finished stainless steel that starts at the entry’s elevator bay and continues inside to connect various functions, increasing possiblities for staff interaction, its sweeping form simulating the brushstrokes of calligraphy. Embedded in the device is a full-service Motea bubble tea bar, which faces bays of workstations as well as the office’s collaboration zone and model display area. In addition, the silvery intervention squeezes out a “crack” for what Jinrui calls a padded “peek-a-boo space,” where an employee can hide, err, take a break. This being Hangzhou, which some consider China’s Silicon Valley, there’s also a table tennis room.
CHINA
WWD

D-to-c Jeweler Aurate Launches Into Love and Engagement Category

Direct-to-consumer jeweler Aurate is heeding calls from fans by jumping into the love and engagement category. Following what cofounders Bouchra Ezzahraoui and Sophie Kahn said were endless requests for ceremonial jewelry, the company has launched “Modern Love” — a line of 20 customizable love and engagement rings as well as a bespoke design service.
BUSINESS
WWD

QVC Inaugurates ‘Master Beauty Class’ Event

QVC is making its biggest bet on beauty yet. Starting Friday, the retailer is kickstarting 48 hours of programming, alongside 11 livestreams across social platforms and its website. The event, called “Master Beauty Class,” spans its brand offerings and will be the largest beauty event in the retailer’s history, said Bridget Love, vice president and general merchandising manager of beauty merchandising, QVC and HSN.
BEAUTY & FASHION

