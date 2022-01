This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. General Motors opened reservations for its new all-electric 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup on Wednesday, minutes after the vehicle debuted at CES 2022. The full-size, battery-powered truck won't be available until 2023, so you might be tempted to wait to secure a spot in line, but if the lengthy reservation lines for other electric trucks that have debuted before this one are anything to go by, you may want to sign up now.

BUYING CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO