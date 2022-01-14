SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS LIKELY OVER NORTH GEORGIA SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY

(CNN) — The walls are starting to close in on Donald Trump. 1) In a court filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James said that her investigation into the Trump Organization has turned up a number of "misleading statements and omissions" in tax disclosures and financial statements used to secure loans. As a result of those findings, James said she needs the former president, as well as Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., to testify about what they knew and when they knew it.

