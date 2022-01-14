SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS LIKELY OVER NORTH GEORGIA SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY
Dade-Walker-Catoosa-Whitfield-Murray-Chattooga-Gordon-Floyd- Bartow-Cherokee-Forsyth-Polk-Paulding-Cobb-North Fulton-Gwinnett- Barrow-Clarke-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Wilkes-Haralson-Carroll-Douglas- South Fulton-DeKalb-Rockdale-Walton-Newton-Morgan-Greene- Taliaferro-Heard-Coweta-Fayette-Clayton-Henry- A strong upper level storm system will combine with very cold temperatures aloft and near the ground to produce wintry precipitation this weekend. The rain will begin mixing with and changing to snow after midnight on Saturday night and switch to...allongeorgia.com
