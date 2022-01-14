ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS LIKELY OVER NORTH GEORGIA SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY

By AllOnGeorgia
allongeorgia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDade-Walker-Catoosa-Whitfield-Murray-Chattooga-Gordon-Floyd- Bartow-Cherokee-Forsyth-Polk-Paulding-Cobb-North Fulton-Gwinnett- Barrow-Clarke-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Wilkes-Haralson-Carroll-Douglas- South Fulton-DeKalb-Rockdale-Walton-Newton-Morgan-Greene- Taliaferro-Heard-Coweta-Fayette-Clayton-Henry- A strong upper level storm system will combine with very cold temperatures aloft and near the ground to produce wintry precipitation this weekend. The rain will begin mixing with and changing to snow after midnight on Saturday night and switch to...

allongeorgia.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor on Thursday requested a special grand jury to aid her investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter, obtained by NBC News, to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking for a special grand jury to investigate any "coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state."
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has invited Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony. In a letter sent Thursday to former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, who served as a top White House adviser, the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said it was seeking information about her communications with the White House surrounding the attack.
WASHINGTON, DC
CNN

Trump's loss in the Supreme Court is a win for the rest of us

Norman Eisen is the executive chair of the States United Democracy Center. He served as former President Barack Obama's ethics czar and ambassador to the Czech Republic, and was special impeachment counsel to the House Judiciary Committee in 2019-2020. Joshua Perry is of counsel with Perry Guha, LLP, a litigation boutique focused on complex civil and criminal trial practice and white collar investigations. E. Danya Perry is a founding partner of Perry Guha LLP. She was a former federal prosecutor and served as chief of investigations for New York state's Moreland Commission on Public Corruption. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Hill

Biden clarifies any Russian movement into Ukraine 'is an invasion'

President Biden on Thursday sought to clear up his remarks from a day earlier when he appeared to distinguish between a Russian invasion of Ukraine and a "minor incursion." "I've been absolutely clear with President Putin. He has no misunderstanding. If any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion," Biden said at the outset of an event on infrastructure.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
CNN

Wednesday was a *very* bad day for Donald Trump

(CNN) — The walls are starting to close in on Donald Trump. 1) In a court filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James said that her investigation into the Trump Organization has turned up a number of "misleading statements and omissions" in tax disclosures and financial statements used to secure loans. As a result of those findings, James said she needs the former president, as well as Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., to testify about what they knew and when they knew it.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy