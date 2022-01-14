ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emotional Joe Judge thanks Giants for coaching opportunity

By Dan Benton
 6 days ago
The New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge earlier this week, bringing an end to his two-year tenure with the organization. There was no goodbye ceremony, no final press conference and no hoopla.

Instead, in a blink, it was over and the Giants moved on.

Outside of a beer and pizza delivery scoped out by TMZ for some reason, Judge quickly vanished from the public eye. But he briefly resurfaced on Thursday, releasing an exclusive statement through Art Stapleton of USA TODAY.

“As I reflect on my tenure with the Giants, I want to express how truly grateful I am for the opportunity to be the head coach of the New York Giants,” Judge said. “Thank you to the Mara and Tisch families, to the organization and incredible support staff and to the fans — proud, loyal fans who rival any fanbase in sports with their passion and devotion. It was a privilege to represent these people during the past two years. Thank you for showing up week-in and week-out to support our team.

“I also want to express my appreciation to the coaching staff. They put in long nights and early mornings to help the players be successful. Their work is often behind the scenes, but the dedication and love they invest into these players and team is the foundation for anything that happens on the field. I am proud to have worked with the group of men we had and grateful for each and every one of them.

“Finally, to the players — both present and former — thank you. To the alumni players who helped invest in our program, thank you for believing in and helping develop these young men. You set the Giants standard and you continue to lead the way.

“To the current Giants players, thank you most of all. When I became the head coach, I said that we would ask you to come in and give everything you had every day. And you did. I am so proud of you, grateful for you, and I believe in you.

“On behalf of me and my family, we leave New York with the utmost gratitude for the community, the organization, the people and the team. Thank you.”

Things got rough at the end, but Judge ultimately leaves in classy fashion.

