ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

As the Nasdaq Composite nears correction, here is the number to watch on Friday

By Mark DeCambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bKaFi_0dm0Rgjy00
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

The Nasdaq Composite on Friday was ending the week the way it began it, with a drop in the technology-laden index putting it in jeopardy of falling into correction for the first time since March.

The Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

+0.59%

, was off 1.6%, for the week to reach around 14,698. The index needs to stay above 14,451.69 to avoid a correction from its Nov. 19 record close peak. It is 7.8% below its November peak, as of Thursday’s close. A correction is commonly defined by market technicians as a 10% fall from a recent peak.

The Nasdaq Composite last week posted its biggest one-week percentage decline since February, as rising bond yields punctured tech valuations.

On Friday, the 10-year Treasury note

TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.792%

yielded around 1.7%, down for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Yields move opposite to price.

Yields have been mostly rising as investors anticipate tighter policy from the Federal Reserve and as many as three interest-rate increases in 2022 starting possibly in March.

Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller recently suggested that as many as five interest-rate increases are a possibility in 2022 as the central banks aims to beat back rampant inflation. Though the policy maker said his baseline expectation was for three rate increases on the year, which is more in line with expectations.

Tech and other growth stocks are more sensitive to moves in yields. That is because valuations of growth stocks are based on cash flows that extend far into the future. A rise in yields makes that future cash less valuable than it was when the yield on “risk-free” Treasurys was lower.

The Nasdaq Composite last entered correction on March 8 and didn’t exit correction until April 9.

For the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.56%

was down 1.5%, while the S&P 500 index

SPX,

+0.08%

was off 1.2%, as of Friday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Composite#Inflation#The Nasdaq Composite Comp#Dow Jones Market Data#The Federal Reserve#Treasurys#Spx
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 1.73% to $314.75 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.97% to 4,532.76 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.66 short of its 52-week high ($324.41), which the company achieved on January 14th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
erienewsnow.com

Nasdaq enters correction territory as stocks close lower

Wall Street has had a rocky start to the year: Stocks again finished lower Wednesday and the Nasdaq Composite closed in correction territory, defined as a minimum 10% drop from its high. For the Nasdaq, that last peak was its record close on November 19. On Wednesday the tech-heavy index...
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Nasdaq confirms fourth correction since pandemic hit

(Reuters) – The Nasdaq’s loss on Wednesday left it down nearly 11% from its November record high close, marking the fourth time in the nearly two years since the coronavirus pandemic shook global markets that the tech-heavy index has found itself in a correction. The index of over...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Nasdaq Composite ends down more than 10% from record high

Jan 19 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. NASDAQ COMPOSITE ENDS DOWN MORE THAN 10% FROM RECORD HIGH (1605 EST/2105 GMT) The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) finished the day down 10.7% from...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes ended sharply lower on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq confirming it was in a correction, after a diverse set of corporate earnings and as investors continued to worry about higher U.S. Treasury yields and the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy. The Nasdaq...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 3.38% to $995.65 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.15% to 14,340.26 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $247.84 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
International Business Times

European Stocks Waver After Nasdaq 'Correction'

European stock markets wavered Thursday following a bad day for US tech shares as investors remain nervous about surging global inflation and the prospect of rising interest rates. London's FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent in afternoon trading, with shares in drug maker GlaxoSmithKline falling two percent after consumer goods...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Holy smokes Batman, Nasdaq in correction territory

Holy Smokes Batman! Nasdaq now in official correction territory. Stocks continue to come under pressure as confusion reigns about coming FED policy. Oil up on demand and geopolitical pressure in Russia and the Mid-East. 10 Yr. Treasuries now kissing 1.9% and going higher. FOMC meets next Tues/Wednesday. Try the Linguine...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Mortgage rates rise to pandemic-era high as investors expect Fed to get aggressive on inflation

Mortgage rates rose to levels last seen in March 2020 as markets continued to price in expectations of an upcoming interest-rate increase from the Federal Reserve. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.56% for the week ending Jan. 20, up 11 basis points from the previous week, Freddie Mac FMCC reported Thursday. A year ago this time, the 30-year loan was averaging 2.77%
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

81K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy