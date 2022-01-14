ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Why the Supreme Court’s vaccine decision is bad for restaurants

By Peter Romeo
restaurantbusinessonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. The Bottom Line: At a time...

www.restaurantbusinessonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Closed and short-staffed restaurants become a mounting problem

At a McDonald’s location in suburban St. Paul, Minn., signs tell prospective customers that the dining room is closed. It was similar at another location recently in Chicago. Meanwhile, a Minnesota Jimmy John’s closed early late one afternoon. As it was, its sign warned customers it was drive-thru-only.
CHICAGO, IL
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Starbucks warns customers of disruptions in hours and menu

Starbucks warned customers on Friday of store closures and supply chain disruptions in the coming weeks as surging coronavirus cases due to the omicron variant continue to create unprecedented challenges for restaurant chains. The Seattle-based coffee giant said it would delay the expiration of “Stars,” the points given to its...
SEATTLE, WA
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Instacart picks a fight with restaurants

Instacart has conquered grocery delivery, and now it wants to compete with restaurants too. The third-party grocery delivery giant this week announced its entry into the hot meals segment, framing its new Ready Meals service as a healthier and more affordable alternative to restaurants. It even went a step further,...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Economy#Food Drink#The Supreme Court#Restaurant Business#Del Taco#Mexican#China Big
restaurantbusinessonline.com

For many casual chains, growth lies outside the dining room

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. The Bottom Line: At a time when prices are taking off, the Mexican fast-food chain is pushing value hoping to resonate with customers by “zigging when everybody is zagging.”
RESTAURANTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Consumers are increasingly questioning restaurants’ value

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. Noodles & Company’s new high-protein, low-carb noodle went through hundreds of iterations before it hit the menu. LEANguini launched earlier this month, but Chef Nick Graff and his team...
RESTAURANTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Tech roundup: Latest restaurant tech unicorn isn’t first of its kind

Welcome to RB’s weekly roundup of the latest in restaurant technology. To get this and other tech news sent right to your inbox every Wednesday, click here. Last week, Dublin-based Flipdish became the latest restaurant tech “unicorn” with a $100 million fundraise that put its valuation at more than $1 billion, the threshold for unicorn status in the startup world.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Minnesota

‘We Had No Idea’: Why Most St. Paul Diners Won’t Need To Prove COVID Vaccination Status

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Change is on the menu for many Twin Cities restaurants, with requirements starting Wednesday for customers to either have a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test. However, a little-known rule is adding to confusion for spots in St. Paul. Cecil’s Deli put a sign up in its doors informing customers of the new requirements. Evana Kvasnik’s family has owned Cecil’s for four generations. “A few people forgot [vaccine cards] and they ordered to-go instead, which I was really grateful for because we do need the support,” Kvasnik said. Mayor Melvin Carter’s executive order states that proof of either vaccination...
SAINT PAUL, MN
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Another union setback may not be the worst of Starbucks' labor problems

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. Noodles & Company’s new high-protein, low-carb noodle went through hundreds of iterations before it hit the menu. LEANguini launched earlier this month, but Chef Nick Graff and his team...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Carhartt sparks conservative boycott and wins new fans with vaccine mandate: ‘Might be time to buy some more’

American workwear company Carhartt has won many new fans and critics after employees were re-informed of a mandatory vaccination requirement. The clothing firm told employees that a company mandate on Covid vaccinations would be required, despite a Supreme Court ruling against a federal mandate for private companies in the US. A backlash followed on Twitter on Friday, with mandate critics and conservatives calling for a boycott of the Michigan-based firm “until they break”.Attorney Molly McCann was among those calling for a boycott and wrote: “Well Carhartt has labelled the unvaccinated dangerous and implemented a vaccine mandate”. “Pretty rich from a...
ECONOMY
Complex

Cracker Barrel to Pay $9.4 Million After Customer Ordered, Drank From Glass Filled With Chemical Instead of Water

American restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has must pay a man $9.4 million in damages after he was served a glass filled with chemicals instead of water, CNN reports. The incident occured in 2014, when William Cronnon was having lunch at a Marion County Cracker Barrel and drank from a cup filled with what he believed to be water. Cronnon “immediately [realized] that it was not ice water but was some chemical that caused a burning sensation in his mouth or esophagus,” court documents read. The chemical in question was later revealed to be Eco-San, a corrosive kitchen cleaning agent that allegedly caused permanent internal injury to Cronnon.
FOOD & DRINKS
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy