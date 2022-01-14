Why the Supreme Court’s vaccine decision is bad for restaurants

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Change is on the menu for many Twin Cities restaurants, with requirements starting Wednesday for customers to either have a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test. However, a little-known rule is adding to confusion for spots in St. Paul. Cecil’s Deli put a sign up in its doors informing customers of the new requirements. Evana Kvasnik’s family has owned Cecil’s for four generations. “A few people forgot [vaccine cards] and they ordered to-go instead, which I was really grateful for because we do need the support,” Kvasnik said. Mayor Melvin Carter’s executive order states that proof of either vaccination...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO