In recent years, climate change has gone from a potential to a real concern. Outsiders globally have finally begun to see the toll our environment’s begun to take due to our warming planet. And as we know, part of the effort to reduce pollution comes in the form of electric vehicles. In recent years, the concept has grown exponentially, with popular American brands like Ford and Chevrolet working to create hybrids and all-electric vehicles of their own. That said, Chrysler has also joined the new endeavor as well, aiming to be fully electric by 2028.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO