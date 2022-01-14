ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvis Costello looks at childhood and how it shapes who we become in 'The Boy Named If'

wvxu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Rock & Roll Hall...

www.wvxu.org

Comments / 0

The Independent

Elvis Costello rocks out from the back porch

Elvis Costello s 32nd album rings with the sound of a tight rock ‘n’ roll combo sweating together on a tiny stage, feeding off each other to produce a joyful noise.Yet that's all a mirage.Costello and his three-piece band, the Imposters, were never in the same city, much less the same room, as they made “The Boy Named If,” which is out Friday. They were waiting out the coronavirus, like everyone else, and looking to do something productive.After writing, Costello would make an initial recording of a song with his vocals and guitar at his home in Vancouver ...
MUSIC
wvli927.com

Elvis Costello Recalls Early Punk Attitude

Elvis Costello looked back at his early self while promoting his latest album, A Boy Named If, which drops on Friday (January 14th). When asked about his legendary ban from Saturday Night Live after the Attractions' 1977 appearance when he stopped performing the previously-rehearsed song “Less Than Zero” to launch into the then-unreleased “Radio Radio.”
MUSIC
KEYT

New this week: ‘Peacemaker,’ Elvis Costello and Macbeth film

This week’s new entertainment releases include new albums from Elvis Costello and The Lumineers, and John Cena reprises his “The Suicide Squad” role in the DC universe spin-off series “Peacemaker.” In Joel Coen’s first film without his brother, Ethan, he directs the stark, expressionist “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, which is streaming on Apple TV+. And it’s time to say goodbye to a movie franchise: The “Hotel Transylvania” films are now a decade old and the fourth installment, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” is to be its last entry. It makes its debut Friday on Amazon Prime.
MOVIES
The Whale 99.1 FM

Elvis Costello and the Imposters, ‘The Boy Named If': Album Review

Elvis Costello's nostalgic look-back lately has reignited his rock 'n' roll heart. From pre-pandemic tours zeroing in on specific eras to records that recall his late-'70s/early '80s zenith to 2021's reworking of This Year's Model as a Spanish-language album, this spate of activity recalls a period before restless genre jumping became an occasionally frustrating norm.
MUSIC
wiltonbulletin.com

Can You Be Named an OBE and Still Be Critical of Empires? Elvis Costello Says Yes.

For over a century, the OBE has been among the awards that the British government can bestow upon someone. It stands for “Officer of the Order of the British Empire,” and its roots date back to World War I, when King George V determined a new way to honor people for their efforts related to the conflict. But over the years, a number of high-profile figures (including David Bowie and Michael Sheen) have turned down the OBE or similar awards, owing to concerns over imperialism and the British system of class.
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

Elvis Costello and The Imposters Show Their Fangs on Fiery Return to Form The Boy Named If

I first became aware of Elvis Costello’s music after hearing the reggae noir of the My Aim Is True single “Watching The Detectives” on my local Manchester, Vermont, alternative-rock station WEQX, and since then, his brash and over-enunciated, detailed narration has been a near-constant companion in my life. Recently, my wife made an offhand remark about Costello that kind of cracked his whole thing open and helped me to appreciate him even more. We were listening to Trust while cleaning our house when she described him as “edgy restaurant rock.” I knew she intended it as a well-timed, expertly executed burn on Declan McManus. But it could also be one of the more perfect descriptions I’ve heard of his persona as a brash, quick-witted songsmith who could cut it up with the punks and put on a suit to schmooze with elite rock dilettantes, only to spill their secrets to anyone who would listen.
MUSIC
xpn.org

Elvis Costello is still trying to grow up

The phrase "young at heart" is a clichÃ©, but when it comes to Elvis Costello, it really does apply. The Boy Named If is a trip through the inner life of a young person growing up full of imagination and self-discovery.
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Elvis Costello Shares Stories Behind ‘The Boy Named If’ On ‘World Café’

Ahead of the weekend, Elvis Costello stopped by NPR’s World Café to discuss the inspiration behind his latest LP with The Imposters, The Boy Named If (And Another Children’s Stories). The album, which marks his 32nd studio effort, was released on Friday via EMI/Capitol Records. During the...
MUSIC
wvli927.com

Elvis Costello Says No One Calls Him ‘Elvis’ Anymore

Elvis Costello will probably always be the second-most famous "Elvis" in the world. That said, Costello maintains that no one calls "Elvis" anymore. While promoting his newly-released album, The Boy Named If, Rolling Stone asked about the lyric in the album's single "Farewell, OK," that mentions "Elvis in the velvet hereafter." Costello was asked what his relationship to his stage name is these days.
CELEBRITIES
wncw.org

Thursday: Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If

Like his previous two albums Look Now and Hey Clockface, Declan McManus is back with his bandmates who are the same Attractions lineup of Steve Nieve on keys and Pete Thomas on drums, with Davey Faragher filling in on bass. Fans of his brilliant punk-rock-meets-new-wave era, dig in!
MUSIC
BBC

Elvis Costello asks radio stations not to play Oliver's Army

Elvis Costello has revealed he will no longer perform his biggest hit, Oliver's Army, and has also asked radio stations to stop playing the song. Written about the conflict in Northern Ireland, the lyrics contain a racial slur used to describe Irish Catholics. "That's what my grandfather was called in...
MUSIC
No Depression

Elvis Costello Rediscovers His Roots on ‘The Boy Named If’

What’s that line in Godfather III, just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in?. Elvis Costello is unquestionably one of the greatest songwriters in popular music history, and recent reissues of seminal works like This Year’s Model and Armed Forces have only validated that status. But revisiting these successes has only highlighted the fact that while his last couple of albums contain moments of brilliance, they fall short of recapturing the passion and wit of his heyday.
MUSIC
WNYC

Listening Parties with Elvis Costello and Bonobo, Vivian Maier Biography

Elvis Costello's new album, The Boy Named If, will appeal especially to fans of the singer-songwriter's Attractions-era rock and roll records. Costello also recently released a Spanish-language version of his 1978 album, This Year's Model. Costello joins us for a Listening Party, and to read some short stories from the book that accompanies the new album.
CELEBRITIES

