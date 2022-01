This is in response to a commentary by Greg Pierce Jan. 5. Greg has obviously never used an electric vehicle for any length of time. In fact, the home charging system was provided free of charge by Green Mountain Power (so at minimal cost), it takes about 10 seconds to plug it in at the garage at night, we never have to stop at a gas station, and once in a great while we need to charge while on the road for longer trips but this is after a couple of hours or more of driving and a rest stop is needed anyway (these never take more than an hour, usually about half that).

