Commentary: On being thermometers and thermostats

Whether you're a casual cook, a budding candy maker, or a devoted barbecue griller, an essential tool to have is a food thermometer. Cooking foods to the right temperature is a matter of safety, and a way of avoiding a nasty bout of food poisoning, warns the CDC. Safe minimum cooking temperatures can vary, from 145 F for beef, lamb, veal, and seafood to 165 F for chicken, turkey, and even leftovers, according to the U.S. government's Food Safety page. Ensuring your food is cooked to the right temperature also impacts the taste and texture of your food, especially meat — there's a big difference between a medium rare and well done steak, which have an internal temperature difference of around 25 degrees F (via The Kitchn). Plus you lose all those flavorful juices when you cut into a piece of meat to check if it's done (via Eat This, Not That!).

