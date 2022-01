If you haven’t been thinking about your camping reservations for this summer, better start making plans now. In fact, it may already be too late to reserve your favorite campground for Memorial Day weekend. Campground reservations for national parks, national forests and Colorado state parks can be made up to six months in advance. That means early birds have been able to make Memorial Day reservations since late November, and Fourth of July reservations have been available since last week.

