Baker-Polito Administration files bill for $5 Billion in bonds for housing, workforce, public safety, food security, cybersecurity

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON – The Baker-Polito Administration today filed legislation seeking $4.991 billion in capital funds to support core improvements. The proposal, titled An Act Financing the General Governmental Infrastructure of the Commonwealth, includes $4.15 billion to maintain, repair, and modernize assets, help educate the future workforce, deliver on environmental objectives, and attempt...

fallriverreporter.com

