PBF Logistics: Grab A Near 10% Yield For 2022 That's 50% Undervalued

Telefonica Brasil is the country's largest telecom and is benefiting from strong subscriber growth across its leading wireless and fiber internet services. Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) is recognized as Brazil's largest telecom while checking off all the boxes between steady growth, recurring profitability, a solid balance sheet, and a strong outlook making it a good long-term investment. Brazil as a developing country is still in an early stage of digitalization with the penetration level of broadband internet and smartphone devices still below global benchmarks. In this regard, the attraction in VIV is a high-quality market leader that is well-positioned to consolidate its market share and benefit from several secular tailwinds. Recognizing the macro uncertainties, we are bullish on VIV that enters 2022 with an intriguing setup. Income-focused investors will also be attracted to the stocks compelling dividend yield which we believe has value.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO