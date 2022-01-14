ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Florida man locks girlfriend in house with windows nailed shut, deputies say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lijik_0dm0EVES00

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida man accused of locking his girlfriend inside their home with the windows nailed shut to prevent her from leaving has been arrested.

Deputies said Luis Molina, 44, of Pasco County, got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend Monday before pushing her, police said. Pasco authorities added that Molina removed his girlfriend’s sim card from her phone so she could not call for help.

Woman apologizes for killing childhood friend back in 2002 during sentencing

Molina then left the home and locked his girlfriend inside, according to authorities. The door was said to require a key from both sides of the door to be locked or unlocked.

The girlfriend allegedly told authorities that Molina, upon leaving, said, “If you don’t come with me, you’re staying.”

The next day, deputies said, Molina returned to the home, where he was arrested after another incident with his girlfriend.

He has been charged with one felony count each of false imprisonment of an adult and tampering with a witness as well as one misdemeanor count of domestic battery. He was being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Sentencing#False Imprisonment#Wfla
WANE 15

Young Dolph murder suspects appear in Memphis court for first time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared before a judge in a Memphis court for the first time on Wednesday. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have been indicted and were arraigned Wednesday morning. Video of their appearance can be seen in the player at the top of this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy