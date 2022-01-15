Nick Wilson takes over as Madison Township Fire Dept. Chief

Jeff Smith, who took interim command of department, to be remembered at Jan. 22 celebration of lifeJeff Smith, who recently served as interim Gladstone fire chief, died over the holidays. Smith had a 26-year career with the Gladstone Fire Department and was active in training firefighters throughout the region and obtaining grant funds for the department. Smith rose through the ranks to become Gladstone's fire training chief and eventually interim chief of the entire operation from August 2018 to May 2019. Smith began his career volunteering for the department and was hired by the city in 1999 to be...

GLADSTONE, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO