Nick Wilson takes over as Madison Township Fire Dept. Chief

The number of calls for service received by the Madison Township Police Department last year increased significantly compared with 2020. In addition, township police officers made more arrests and responded to more traffic crashes in 2021 than during the previous year. Those were a few of the highlights listed in...
The Noble TWP. Fire Department responded on 01/15/2022 at approximately 3:21pm. to a house fire at 1581 S. 800 W. Upon arrival, the house was found to be heavily involved with fire and the homeowner was unaccounted for. The cause of death and fire is undetermined at this time and...
Jeff Smith, who took interim command of department, to be remembered at Jan. 22 celebration of lifeJeff Smith, who recently served as interim Gladstone fire chief, died over the holidays. Smith had a 26-year career with the Gladstone Fire Department and was active in training firefighters throughout the region and obtaining grant funds for the department. Smith rose through the ranks to become Gladstone's fire training chief and eventually interim chief of the entire operation from August 2018 to May 2019. Smith began his career volunteering for the department and was hired by the city in 1999 to be...
MARIAVILLE — Karen Murray will lead the Mariaville Volunteer Fire Department after being named to replace Fire Chief Scott Baron, who stepped down last week. Murray served as deputy fire chief for five years but first moved up through the ranks in her 23 years with the department, serving as firefighter, lieutenant and captain before assuming the deputy chief role.
Westfield Mayor Andy Cook has announced that Rob Gaylor is the new Fire Chief for the Westfield Fire Department with a Swearing-In Ceremony. Chief Gaylor succeeds Chief Marcus Reed who retired at the end of 2021. “Chief Gaylor brings a wealth of experience to the role and has already proved...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Fire Department activated a new ambulance on Sunday. “Medic 14″ is the city’s ninth ambulance and is housed at Station 14 on Dairy Drive which serves the southeast side. According to the department, adding the ambulance will increase paramedic-level service...
PIERCETON — Decision time is looming for the town of Pierceton and two townships on whether to move forward this year with creating a fire territory. Those attending the Wednesday, Jan. 12, special meeting on the topic included Pierceton Town Council members Mandy Espinoza, Matt Brubaker and Tom Barker, Washington Township Trustee Dean Rhoades, Monroe Township Trustee Stephanie Cloud and Pierceton Fire Chief Gordon Baker.
(source: Saginaw Township Police Department) Saginaw Township has a new police chief. Following the retirement of Chief Don Pussehl, Scott Malace was sworn in Monday, January 10 to lead the township’s police department. Malace has served Saginaw Township as a police officer for nearly 30 years. Friday, January 7...
LIVERPOOL TOWNSHIP – Liverpool Township is starting a new year with a new police chief. Jared Kinemond was sworn in Tuesday during the township’s first meeting of 2022. A 1996 East Liverpool graduate, Kinemond attended Kent State University where he earned his associate’s degree in criminal justice. Next, he graduated from the police academy at Akron University.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A lot has changed in Wabash Township in the week since Trustee Jennifer Teising left office with 21 felony convictions for theft. “The morale of the fire department has vastly improved," Deputy Fire Chief Jim Lewis reported during Wednesday's township board meeting. "We’re starting to get some of the members who left the department come back and volunteer again.”
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A fire broke out at a home in Green Township Wednesday afternoon. Crews were called to Pasadena Avenue off Western Hills Lane just after 5 p.m. Flames were reportedly coming out of the windows. Firefighters were able to knock out the fire in about 10...
LAIRD TOWNSHIP, MI— A body was found in a Houghton County structure following a fire Tuesday. At about 11:30 a.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post responded to the fire in Laird Township. One unidentified deceased person was found in the structure. Investigation of the incident is...
Jim Franz took the reins of the Salado Fire Department on Jan. 1 as its first full-time Fire Chief, marking the transition from a fully volunteer organization to a hybrid organization that will have full-time staff to support the more than 20 volunteer first responders. Shane Berrier, who has been...
WILSON BOROUGH, Pa. - Police in Wilson Borough, Northampton County are welcoming a new K9 Officer. Dotan, a 3.5-year-old Belgian Malinois, is trained in tracking, building/area searches, obedience, and apprehensions, according to a news release from the Wilson Borough Police Department. He is currently in narcotic detection training and will be able to sniff out cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD, fentanyl, and heroin. He is being handled by Officer Daniel Pacchioli.
The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):. WFD received notification from FCSO requesting mutual aid with Jefferson Township Fire Department for a possible structure fire. While on way to scene, the mutual aid request was cancelled due to fire being out and the situation being under control.
