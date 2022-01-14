Update: Student arrested for stabbing at Brockton High School

BROCKTON, Mass. — A 17-year-old student is facing charges for a stabbing inside Brockton High School that sent another student to the hospital, police said Friday afternoon. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was “alert and responsive” on the ride to the hospital, a dept. spokesperson said.

According to police, a stay-in-place order was issued in the high school around 12:37 p.m. It’s at least the third stay-in-place order at Brockton High this school year.

Ninth grader Jahziel Barros said the attack happened in the cafeteria. Students shared video on social media that showed the student with a stab wound in their leg, Barros said.

“It shouldn’t happen of course, but it’s just like the way life is now. Things are just getting worse and worse,” Barros said. “Since the beginning of the school year we’ve been on the news a couple of times, and it was getting better, and then this just brought the energy back.”

On Oct. 8, Brockton Police said a student was removed from the high school after he brought a gun onto campus. Then on Oct. 21, another student was pulled out of class after posting a Snapchat photo showing a magazine clip in his pants.

“The violence is crazy nowadays,” Vernard Hansboro said. Hansboro once attended Brockton High and now works across the street. “Very unfortunate for people out here having to be worried about their kids going to school,” he said.

The suspect ran out off campus immediately after the incident but was later taken into custody, police said. Cell phone video recorded inside the school showed the victim being wheeled out on a stretcher by first responders.

Brockton Public Schools Superintendent Mike Thomas did not response to a request for comment.

Sky 25 was over the Brockton High School. Police were visible on campus.

