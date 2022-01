With her debut novel Run, Rose, Run, set to make its debut on March 7th, Dolly Parton is reportedly gearing up to release the book’s companion album as well. As previously reported, Dolly Parton announced plans to write Run, Rose, Run with best-selling author James Patterson over the summer. The book is about a young woman who moves to Nashville to follow her dream of becoming a music superstar. However, the source of the woman’s songs is a “brutal” secret that she is desperately trying to hide. The novel is notably “glittering with danger and desire.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO