Nearly 90% of big US meat plants had COVID-19 cases in pandemic’s first year – data

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Nearly 90% of processing plants owned by five big U.S. meat companies had COVID-19 cases in 2020 and early 2021, a Reuters analysis of public data found, as a congressional committee investigates how meatpackers handled the pandemic. The U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis...

fox29.com

COVID-19 two years later: First US case reported in Washington state

WASHINGTON - This week marks two years since COVID-19 changed lives in Washington state, across the country and throughout the world. On Jan. 19, 2020, a Snohomish County man in his 30s went to an urgent care clinic with symptoms of pneumonia and was taken to Everett’s Providence Regional Medical Center to be treated.
Mexico reaches another COVID-19 record, posting 49,343 new cases

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico posted a fresh record of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, reporting 49,343 infections in a single day, according to health ministry data. The country also logged 320 more deaths from the virus, the highest daily number of fatalities since late November. Mexico in total has registered 4,434,758 coronavirus cases and 301,789 deaths since the pandemic began.
orlandoweekly.com

Florida had nearly half a million new COVID-19 cases last week

With the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus continuing to spread, Florida totaled more than 430,000 cases of COVID-19 during the week that ended Thursday, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. The 430,297 cases brought the total for the past four weeks to...
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
The Poultry Site

US meat production slows as Covid cases surge

Meatpacking, an early epicenter of the pandemic in 2020, is the latest sector to be disrupted by a surge in cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant, which has also left airlines, hospitals and schools scrambling for staff, reported Reuters. Cargill Inc, a top US beef producer, operated a few...
sddialedin.com

CoViD-19: San Diego Surpasses 5M Total Cases, Nearly 50K Weekend Cases | Working While Sars-CoV-2+ | Newsom Releases Proposed Budget Blueprint | Cops Continue To Refuse Vax | A Birder's Big Year |

I would say that in general, I've been okay throughout this pandemic. I've long been a work-from-home employee, so that wasn't so different for me, and we've visited with family and had birthdays and holidays and shopping and trips to the Zoo and walks and hikes and all that kinda stuff, but I have to say that isolation is really isolating. I'm totally fine and have had three negative rapid tests since my positive PCR back in December, but there's this awful guilt that I could have spread it because I was completely asymptomatic and didn't actually know my result until 11 days later. We've been mostly laying low, but Nova's in school and resumed derby today after a holiday break, and whereas she was getting free weekly tests at school since the beginning of the school year, now we can no longer get her an appointment on campus. I'm seriously considering buying a pack of 25 home tests, but they'd set me back about $375 and that seems insane -- I feel like with toilet paper, the supply will level out in a few weeks, between the insurance reimbursements and the free tests from the Federal government and hopefully some ramped up distribution by the State, at least to schools, but then at that point, have we all already been infected?
EWG

Can plant-based foods end Big Meat’s monopoly and help the climate?

Meat prices are skyrocketing, in part because just four meat companies control 85 percent of U.S. beef supplies. In response, President Joe Biden this week introduced an action plan targeting “capitalism without competition” in the meat and poultry sector. This long overdue strategy includes important reforms designed to...
104.1 WIKY

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surge to pandemic high

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian capital on Thursday reported a record pandemic high of 11,557 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the daily nationwide number of new infections also rose sharply to 38,850, authorities said. Moscow city mayor Sergei Sobyanin met President Vladimir Putin on Thursday...
Nature.com

How the COVID-19 pandemic might age us

Infectious disease, loneliness and stress can affect cellular ageing, making us less healthy and shortening lifespans. Emily Sohn is a freelance journalist in Minneapolis, Minnesota. You have full access to this article via your institution. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we might feel we’re ageing faster than before. That’s not...
contagionlive.com

High False-Positive Rate with Rapid Antigen Test for SARS-CoV-2 Linked to Single Batch from Manufacturer

Study finds high false positive results with one batch of a rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 but "very low" overall false positive rate. Although the overall rate of false positive rapid antigen tests for SARS-CoV-2 was very low in a study of over 900,000 tests administered in Canada, investigators found that 42% of positive tests were false, with a high cluster from one batch of tests from a single manufacturer.
Nepal says COVID-19 cases may double as daily infections hit record level

KATHMANDU (Reuters) – Nepal recorded 10,258 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, government data showed, the highest number reported in a single day as the government projected the tally could double by the end of the month. Total infections topped 972,198 and COVID-19-related deaths stood at 11,624. The previous daily...
MuckRock

How you can use ‘Uncounted’ CDC data to explore the COVID-19 pandemic’s hidden death toll

Public health experts have long warned that the true death toll of the pandemic in the United States is up to 20% higher than the official tally, leaving as many as 200,000 COVID deaths uncounted. But without an audit of official death numbers — like Peru’s government conducted, more than doubling the country’s COVID death count — the lives and details behind these deaths remain hidden. The Brown Institute and MuckRock’s Documenting COVID-19 project and the USA TODAY Network spent months investigating where and why COVID-19 deaths go uncounted.
