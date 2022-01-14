ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio reports multiday backlog of COVID tests with 'tens of thousands' of results pending

By WSYX Staff
cwcolumbus.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio's state health department says the state has reached its COVID test processing capacity, resulting in a multiple-day backlog of tens of thousands of results. The Ohio Department...

cwcolumbus.com

cwcolumbus.com

Health care leaders say central Ohio is not out of the woods dealing with COVID

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For some families, Monday was a lockdown imposed byMother Nature with a snowstorm. But for others, the pandemic is dealing them a whole other set of concerns as they deal with navigating COVID-19. At OhioHealth, Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease specialist, said it is being forecast that we will likely be seeing more hospitalizations for about the next three or four more weeks.
COLUMBUS, OH
