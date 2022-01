This is a big week for earnings, and the market will be focused on the results from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Proctor & Gamble, United Airlines and Netflix to name just a few. This week’s earnings could be an important test of the popular strategy in stock markets to sell the tech sector, or growth stocks, and buy the cyclical sector, or value stocks. Earnings season will be a key test to see if this strategy is working, and whether cyclical companies really are outperforming their peers in the tech world. Elsewhere, some key economic data is also released this week including UK CPI, and the dovish end of the central banker spectrum will be in focus with minutes from the ECB and a Bank of Japan meeting on Tuesday.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO