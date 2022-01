When traveling from the Midwest to Zion National Park in Southern Utah, the best place for us to fly into is Las Vegas. The trip to Zion from Vegas is a fairly easy drive of about 2.5 hours, if you drive straight through. We did the drive during a week in the winter when traffic wasn’t bad at all. I imagine that, if you’re driving on a summer weekend, you’ll encounter quite a bit more traffic and drive times will be longer. Parts of the drive are spectacularly beautiful and other parts not so much. To break up the short drive, we set out to find interesting things to see and do between Las Vegas and Zion. Here is our list of what to see and do in the area.

