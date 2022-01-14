Greg Newsome II and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Recognized for Their Rookie Seasons

With their first two NFL Draft selections in 2021 the Cleveland Browns drafted two defensive playmakers and it paid off. Rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah were tabbed to the all-rookie team put together by Pro Football Focus.

Newsome was noted as one of the tougher picks as PFF opted to take him over Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes. Newsome did not record an interception his rookie season, but still stood out in coverage. Newsome stepped up when needed for the Browns and didn’t back down from mirroring some very good receivers in this league.

Cleveland’s secondary is in very good hands with the likes of Denzel Ward and the rookie.

Browns had to trade up to get Owusu-Koramoah in the second round. The Notre Dame product was a first round talent, but teams just questioned his fit. Cleveland worked him in as the year went on and it paid off. From the very beginning the speedy Owusu-Koramoah showed flashes.

Owusu-Koramoah had 74 tackles through 14 games, which included 10 starts. The rookie added 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Next year it’s likely that the Browns unleash the rookie fully and allow him to flourish. Owusu-Koramoah struggled with some injuries this season, maybe 10 extra pounds helps him in the NFL.

This honor just goes to show that the Browns likely hit on two bonafide players early in the 2021 draft. Cleveland’s defense was much improved this season and the rookies had a hand in on that happening.

