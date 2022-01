Pearls are are really having a moment and we've about to see them everywhere. There's lots of symbolism that is associated with the meaning pearls - so just pick your favorite. If you're not sure how to bring them into your wedding, we've rounded up some beautiful ways to incorporate this classic and beautiful trend into your wedding. We'll be adding more later so be sure to bookmark, but for now we'll start with this Jennifer Behr Voilette Headband with Pearls (above). It features Swarovski pearls, which are hand-stitched to the French veil in their Brooklyn studio.

2 DAYS AGO