Former Zimmer Biomet executive has a new job

By Jim Hammerand
massdevice.com
 5 days ago

Carrie Nichol, the former chief accounting officer of...

www.massdevice.com

Comments / 0

massdevice.com

Former Bardy Diagnostics CEO assumes corner office at Augmedics

Augmedics announced that it appointed former Bardy Diagnostics CEO Kevin Hykes as its new president & CEO. A 30-year medical device veteran, Hykes previously served as an operating partner at Revival Healthcare Capital. Before that, he was president & CEO at Bardy Diagnostics, having held the same roles at Relievant Medsystems.
massdevice.com

Smith+Nephew acquires cementless partial knee maker Engage Surgical

Smith+Nephew (NYSE:SNN) announced today that it acquired Engage Surgical and its cementless unicompartmental (partial) knee system. The total cost of the acquisition will reach up to $135 million, contingent on sales performance. Smith+Nephew funded the acquisition from existing cash and debt facilities. Orlando, Florida–based Engage Surgical designed its partial knee...
massdevice.com

Artificial heart developer BiVacor taps former Abiomed exec as CEO

BiVacor this week announced that former Abiomed executive Thomas Vassiliades was appointed CEO, effective immediately. Prior to joining the company, Vassiliades was most recently the general manager of the surgery and heart failure business at Abiomed. He has also served as the chief medical officer of the coronary and structural...
massdevice.com

Medtronic’s M&A strategy explained by CFO Karen Parkhill

When Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) CFO and EVP Karen Parkhill looks back at the medical device manufacturer’s performance through the COVID-19 pandemic, she recalls a key decision that rankled investors but paid off in the long run. “When I first joined Medtronic, it was shortly after the Covidien merger and we...
massdevice.com

Employees say Intuitive, Boston Scientific, J&J, Medtronic best places to work in 2022

Intuitive Surgical, Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic were recently named as Glassdoor’s employees’ choice of Best Places to Work in 2022. Each year, Glassdoor uses feedback that employees have shared on the website over the past year to compile a list of the best places to work for the upcoming year. Employee reviews provide Glassdoor with insights into job and workplace attributes and qualitative feedback about why their employer provides the best place to work and what needs improvement.
techweez.com

TransUnion Africa Appoints Former Copia and Safaricom Executive as New CEO

Morris Maina is now the CEO of TransUnion Africa, an information and insights company. Morris’s new role will see him lead the growth of the company’s increasingly broad range of fraud and risk solutions, leveraging its global expertise for the benefit of the local market. TransUnion helps Kenyan...
Auto Remarketing

AutoPayPlus hires another former EFG Companies executive

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another executive who spent time at EFG Companies now is a part of the leadership team at AutoPayPlus by US Equity Advantage. The provider of biweekly payment processing announced through a news release on Monday that Hollis Goode has joined the company as national sales director. With...
massdevice.com

Acutus Medical is laying off workers

Part of the restructuring includes a planned reduction in force (RIF) for the developer of technologies for diagnosing and treating cardiac arrhythmias. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that Acutus is not disclosing the number of notified employees. Still, the company noted that the action is subject to the WARN Act, meaning it involves more than 50 people.
SpartanNash appoints new executive

SpartanNash appoints new executive

A Byron Center-based grocery chain named a new senior vice president and chief marketing officer. SpartanNash last week promoted Amy McClellan from vice president of fresh merchandising to senior vice president and chief marketing officer. In her new role, she will lead all marketing efforts for the company. McClellan’s appointment...
massdevice.com

CryoLife announces corporate rebrand, changes name to Artivion

CryoLife today announced that it is rebranding itself and changing its name to Artivion, effective immediately. The Kennesaw, Georgia-based company’s new name, derived from the words ‘aorta,’ ‘innovation’ and ‘vision,’ reflects its focus on creating devices to treat aortic disease. The company will also change its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange to ‘AORT’ on January 24.
massdevice.com

Covalon appoints interim CFO

Mississauga, Ontario-based Covalon said in a news release that Gorel will assume the role as the company undertakes the search for a new CFO to assist with the next phase of growth. Gorel has more than 20 years of experience in senior financial leadership roles, both in the private and...
Reuters

Regulator terminates consent order with Wells Fargo from 2015

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency terminated a consent order it put in place in June 2015 against Wells Fargo & Co , the bank confirmed in a statement on Thursday. The consent order was related to add-on products that bank sold...
Footwear News

Walmart E-Commerce Head to Depart After Less Than Two Years at the Company

Another executive is leaving Walmart, marking the latest in a series of leadership shakeups at the big-box retailer. Casey Carl, Walmart’s EVP and chief e-commerce officer, will be leaving the company at the end of February, Walmart’s U.S. president and CEO John Furner announced via a Thursday memo to employees viewed by FN. Carl joined Walmart in September of 2020 and was named its e-commerce head in 2021 after Marc Lore left the role. Tom Ward, SVP of last mile delivery, will take over the role of EVP and chief e-commerce officer, effective Feb. 1. “Casey has been a passionate advocate for our...
MarketWatch

NIH says Pfizer's Paxloid should be first treatment option for certain COVID-19 patients

The National Institutes of Health on Wednesday updated its COVID-19 treatment guidelines for patients with mild to moderate forms of COVID-19 who are at high risk for disease progression. The new guidelines now include the recently authorized antivirals developed by Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc. /Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, note that GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology Inc.'s sotrovimab is the only monoclonal antibody that is thought to be effective against omicron, and have added a three-day course of Gilead Sciences Inc.'s Veklury as a treatment option. The panel suggests that clinicians first use Pfizer's Paxlovid, then sotrovimab, then Veklury, and the final option should be molnupiravir, which is the Merck/Ridgeback drug.
