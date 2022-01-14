Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces that Washington, DC Will Get Largest-Ever Federal Investment to Improve Bridges as Part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. –Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that her bill to authorize the establishment of a memorial on federal land in the District of Columbia to honor enslaved persons passed the House Committee on Natural Resources today. The memorial, to be established by the Georgetown African American Historic Landmark Project and Tour, would honor enslaved persons’ presence, celebrate their contributions to history and recognize their resilience and fortitude. Norton’s bill originally would have established a memorial honoring the enslaved persons who disembarked at the Georgetown Waterfront, but Norton and the committee decided to amend the bill to honor all enslaved persons.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO