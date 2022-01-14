ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces that Washington, DC Will Get Largest-Ever Federal Investment to Improve Bridges as Part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

By Press Release
 6 days ago

District Slated to Receive Approximately $225 million Over Five Years to Repair Eight Bridges Across DC and Improve the City’s Entire Bridge Network. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the largest federal investment ever in the District’s bridge network — the dedication...

Darin Burns
5d ago

poor peoples and peoples of colour and especially African Americans will never get a chance to see or reach that money being spent and the reason why because the peoples who the governments are giving the contracts to and another thing is how can there be a shortage in housing in DC when all we see is building apartments, homes, and condos being built and the only group of peoples going and coming in and of these buildings are WHITE PEOPLES?????In a once majority black populated city and life longer who are being displaced??

The DC Line

Press Release: Norton to File Legislation on Backup Drinking Water Sources for D.C. and Flooding in Federal Triangle

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today announced that she will file legislation that directs the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct studies on alternative sources of drinking water for the District of Columbia and on flood mitigation in the Federal Triangle area of D.C. Norton will file this legislation in the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure as part of the committee’s development of the forthcoming Water Resources Development Act of 2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Thanks Schumer for Setting Up Floor Votes on Local D.C. Court Nominees to Address Vacancy Crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) thanked Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) for filing cloture today on seven local District of Columbia court nominees, setting up confirmation votes for when the Senate returns from recess. The local D.C. courts are facing an unprecedented vacancy crisis, which is harming public safety and access to justice, because Republicans have prevented the Senate from confirming any local D.C. court nominees this Congress. Historically, local D.C. court nominees generally have been confirmed by voice vote.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Reiterates Pledge to Defeat the More than 20 Bills and Amendments Filed to Overturn Local D.C. Policies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today listed the more than 20 Republican attempts to overturn District of Columbia laws and policies so far this Congress and reiterated her pledge to continue defeating these attacks. “Six Republicans from far-away states have filed legislation to block D.C.’s common-sense...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: DC Public Schools to Open on a Two-Hour Delay on Thursday, January 20, DC Government to Open On Time

Vaccination and COVID-19 Testing Sites Will Be Open. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Tonight, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that on Thursday, January 20, DC Public Schools (DCPS) will open on a two-hour delay. Students previously scheduled to learn virtually should also plan to log into virtual classes two hours later than their scheduled time.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Bill Establishing Memorial for Enslaved Persons Passed by Committee on Natural Resources Today

WASHINGTON, D.C. –Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that her bill to authorize the establishment of a memorial on federal land in the District of Columbia to honor enslaved persons passed the House Committee on Natural Resources today. The memorial, to be established by the Georgetown African American Historic Landmark Project and Tour, would honor enslaved persons’ presence, celebrate their contributions to history and recognize their resilience and fortitude. Norton’s bill originally would have established a memorial honoring the enslaved persons who disembarked at the Georgetown Waterfront, but Norton and the committee decided to amend the bill to honor all enslaved persons.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Vows to Defeat Paul Bill Blocking Two D.C. Vaccine Mandates

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said today that she will defeat a bill introduced yesterday by Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) that would nullify the District of Columbia’s requirements that individuals present documentation of COVID-19 vaccination to enter certain facilities and that students receive COVID-19 vaccination. Paul is the sixth member this Congress to try to block a D.C. vaccine policy.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Deploying District Snow Team to Prepare for Wintry Weather on Thursday and Friday

Snow Team Will Also Prepare Streets In Advance of Thursday Morning Winter Mix. (WASHINGTON, DC) – In anticipation of the upcoming winter weather, Mayor Muriel Bowser will deploy the District Snow Team at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday to begin to salt the streets in preparation for a mix of rain turning into snow later on Thursday morning. The team will shift into a full deployment on Friday at 6:00 a.m. in preparation for a possible snowfall.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton to Introduce Pay Equity Bill Requiring Employers to Provide Salary Range for Jobs in Advertisements and Interviews and to Existing Employees

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), the first woman to chair the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, today announced that she will introduce a bill to require employers to provide the salary range for jobs in advertisements and interviews and to existing employees. Several states have enacted laws relating to salary range disclosure.
WASHINGTON, DC
Muriel Bowser
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser and DC Health Launch COVID Centers

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Health. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser and DC Health announced the opening of four new COVID Centers with four additional locations opening Monday, January 24. The COVID Centers represent the District’s long-term commitment to expanding access to COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters, and testing opportunities by providing fixed locations with longer hours.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Approves Update to moveDC, the District’s Long Range Transportation Plan

News Release — District Department of Transportation. moveDC 2021 focuses on equity and safety in its 25-year vision for the District’s multimodal transportation system. (Washington, DC) —Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the approval of moveDC 2021, the goals-based strategic plan that establishes the 25-year vision for the District’s multimodal transportation system. The updated plan incorporates priorities captured from extensive community engagement with residents across all of the District’s eight wards.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Teacher-advocates: DC schools need supports, not STARs

On Wednesday, the DC State Board of Education (SBOE) will vote on recommendations to modify the STAR Rating framework that is currently used for school accountability. Among the recommendations are welcome proposals to eliminate the summative rating in favor of a dashboard that assesses schools on factors like school climate; student growth and proficiency; access to well-rounded education; teachers’ experience, retention and diversity; and more.
EDUCATION
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Deploying District Snow Team to Prepare for Sunday’s Snowfall

Residents Encouraged to Sign Up for Weather Updates and Follow Prep Tips. (WASHINGTON, DC) – In anticipation of the District’s third snow event of the winter season, Mayor Muriel Bowser deployed the District Snow Team Thursday evening to begin spreading a “hot mix,” solution of brine and beet juice along roadways. This operation, which lowers the temperature at which ice bonds to streets, will continue through Saturday evening.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: AG Racine Concludes “Voices from Across My Office” Blog Series, Highlighting OAG’s Broad Array of Work Serving District Residents

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today released the final post in the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) “Voices from Across My Office” blog series, concluding OAG’s eleven-part series highlighting the broad array of work OAG does to advocate for District residents.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Encourages Residents to Support Local Restaurants During Winter Restaurant Week, Reminds Residents of Upcoming Vaccine Entry Requirement

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration, Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) and local business owners kicked off Winter Restaurant Week taking place Monday, January 17 – Sunday, January 23. Administration officials also highlighted the District’s vaccine entry requirement that goes into effect on Saturday, January 15 at 6:00 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Expresses Disappointment that DoD Did Not Call on Congress to Give D.C. Mayor Control Over D.C. National Guard When It Streamlined Approval Authority

WASHINGTON, D.C. –Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) expressed disappointment that the Department of Defense (DoD) did not call on Congress to give the mayor of the District of Columbia control over the D.C. National Guard in connection with the memorandum it issued on December 30, 2021, streamlining the approval process for deploying the D.C. National Guard for law enforcement purposes. The president controls the D.C. National Guard, while the governors of the states and territories control their National Guards.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: DDOT Selects Bidder to Modernize District’s Streetlight Network Through City’s First Public Private Partnership

News Release — District Department of Transportation. $309 million DC Smart Street Lighting Project converts 75,000 streetlights to LED technology; increases public and traffic safety in all eight wards. (Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) and the Office of Public-Private Partnerships (OP3) announce that Plenary...
WASHINGTON, DC
