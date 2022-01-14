ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 Browns named to All-Pro teams

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Cleveland Browns failed to live up to preseason expectations in 2021 and will be home watching the NFL playoffs. A year after making the postseason and defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the opening round, Cleveland fell flat.

The team had some bright spots during the season leading to three members being named to All-Pro teams.

OL Joel Bitonio led all left guards with 28 votes to take the top spot there over Quenton Nelson (13) and Joe Thuney (6). DE Myles Garrett got the second most votes at his position with 29 while T.J. Watt led the way as one of the five unanimous All-Pro selections.

OL Wyatt Teller joined the second-team list at right guard. Zach Martin received 46 votes at the position with Teller the only other player with more than one vote at the position. Teller got two votes.

No other Cleveland player received a single vote. Nick Chubb fell victim to the great season Jonathan Taylor had which led him to get all 50 votes at running back. The cornerback position is quite strong in the NFL right now, keeping Denzel Ward off the list.

In Bitonio, Garrett and Teller, the Browns have three All-Pros that they have invested recent contract extensions into. The investments have already paid off despite the team’s lack of success this season.

