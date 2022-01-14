Florida man locks girlfriend in house with windows nailed shut, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida man accused of locking his girlfriend inside their home with the windows nailed shut to prevent her from leaving has been arrested.

Deputies said Luis Molina, 44, of Pasco County, got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend Monday before pushing her, police said. Pasco authorities added that Molina removed his girlfriend’s sim card from her phone so she could not call for help.

Molina then left the home and locked his girlfriend inside, according to authorities. The door was said to require a key from both sides of the door to be locked or unlocked.

The girlfriend allegedly told authorities that Molina, upon leaving, said, “If you don’t come with me, you’re staying.”

The next day, deputies said, Molina returned to the home, where he was arrested after another incident with his girlfriend.

He has been charged with one felony count each of false imprisonment of an adult and tampering with a witness as well as one misdemeanor count of domestic battery. He was being held on a $10,000 bond.

