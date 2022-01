It’s hard to narrow down San Francisco’s lively plant-based scene, but here are our picks for some excellent spots to try in the city!. Calling all vegan, vegetarian, vegan-ish, and vegetarian-curious San Franciscans! SF is a great place to go plant-based thanks to its awesome selection of vegan-friendly foods, even in restaurants with meat on the menu. We had a go at narrowing down some must-try places while striking a balance between fine dining, casual cafes, and everything in between. Scroll to the bottom for a map to point you in the right direction!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO