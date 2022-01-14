ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas woman discovers urn with ashes inside at Goodwill store

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kelsey Thompson
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VTe6_0dlzxd9C00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One Texas woman’s thrifting trip took a mysterious turn as she discovered a used urn at a local Goodwill store.

Austin resident Jessa Randall went to a local Goodwill on Monday where she found a small vase-like item. After a closer look, she found a plug at the bottom of the ceramic with a bag of ashes tucked inside.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EcEkk_0dlzxd9C00
    Resident Jessa Randall went to Goodwill Monday where she found a small vase-like item. After a closer look, she found a plug at the bottom of the ceramic with a bag of ashes tucked inside. (Courtesy: Jessa Randall)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6uRA_0dlzxd9C00
    Resident Jessa Randall went to Goodwill Monday where she found a small vase-like item. After a closer look, she found a plug at the bottom of the ceramic with a bag of ashes tucked inside. (Courtesy: Jessa Randall)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pl1JM_0dlzxd9C00
    Resident Jessa Randall went to Goodwill Monday where she found a small vase-like item. After a closer look, she found a plug at the bottom of the ceramic with a bag of ashes tucked inside. (Courtesy: Jessa Randall)

Store managers confirmed Goodwill does not track personal or contact information for donors, and the urn didn’t have any identifying information etched on its surface.

After losing a close family member last year and going through the cremation process on their behalf, Randall said this hit close to home for her. Now, she’s looking for answers and closure for the potential family missing this memorial piece.

“I just had the sense that I couldn’t leave it there. It just felt sad,” she said. “It needed to be in a home.”

Randall and her husband have dubbed the urn “Jackie,” in a way to provide a sense of respect and integrity for its occupant, she said. Currently, the two haven’t narrowed down any leads on who might be missing the urn.

While the ceramic doesn’t have any identifying markers pointing to its occupant, Austin Police officials told Nexstar’s KXAN cremated remains can be tested for DNA samples. During the cremation process, bones and teeth remain and, when extracted and analyzed, can potentially be matched to a DNA strain. However, the amount of ashes remaining and the level of heat used during the process can affect the DNA analysis.

This is the first reported urn found at a Central Texas Goodwill location, officials said.

Ohio minister charged after remains found in church, family recalls red flags

“It is common for families who are cleaning out houses during big life events such as a death in the family or a cross-country move to donate in bulk, and an unusual item could easily be mixed in. Normally, that’s the fun of shopping at Goodwill — you never know when you’re going to stumble upon a cool vintage piece or an old family heirloom,” said Angela McKendree Marshall, vice president of marketing and communications for Goodwill Central Texas. “However, this is the first time I’m aware of any reported case of an urn being donated.”

Elsewhere in Texas, this isn’t as rare of an occurrence. At Goodwill North Central Texas in the Fort Worth area, urns, empty coffins and even a live grenade have all been donated .

For now though, Randall said her focus is providing the urn a home until it can be reunited with its loved ones.

“I can’t imagine searching for my family member,” she said. “I don’t know this person. It’s not a person really anymore — but it was. I don’t think anybody deserves to live on the shelf and not be at peace.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
WRIC - ABC 8News

DC murder suspect added to US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Nyjell Outler, 19, who allegedly shot one man and killed another while attending a gender reveal party on March 20, 2021, in the unit block of Madison Street NE has been added to The U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted list. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is also offering a reward of […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Ashes#Cremation#Goodwill Store#Austin Police#Nexstar#Kxan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy