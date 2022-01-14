Granbury Lawyer Kellye SoRelle Says She Is Now Acting President Of The Oath Keepers

GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An attorney from Granbury said on Friday, January 14 that she is now acting as President of the Oath Keepers after the extreme right-wing group’s leader was arrested yesterday.

Stewart Rhodes was arrested in Little Elm yesterday on seditious conspiracy charges related to the January 6 capital attack.

Kellye SoRelle, a family lawyer from Granbury, issued a statement to CBS News earlier today, stating that she would serve as the loose-knit group’s leader until Rhodes was released and proclaimed his innocence.

“I am currently acting as President of Oath Keepers in lieu of Mr. Rhodes until he is released. He is not guilty of any of the outlandish charges and the organization stands with Mr. Rhodes. I would like for the political parties and politicians to stop dividing the people and using us to promote agendas for their own personal financial gain,” SoRelle said.

Her statements echoed those made by one of Rhodes’ lawyers, Jon Moseley, who blamed his client’s arrest on political pressure from Democrats .

According to SoRelle’s website, she volunteered for Lawyers for Trump in November 2020 and was assigned to assist the group Michigan where she was involved in legal challenges to the election results. Before Rhodes’ arrest, SoRelle had been serving as the general counsel for the Oath Keepers.