Saint Cloud, MN

Never Have I Ever: St. Cloud Edition [GALLERY]

By Dave Overlund
 6 days ago
It's time for another edition of America's favorite game: Never Have I Ever! This time, it's exclusively a...

Photo Shows Aftermath of Exploded Drink in Car During MN Winter

This is why you don't leave a drink -- especially a carbonated one -- in your car during a Minnesota winter. I borrowed my wife's car the other day and was miffed to find an open can of frozen sparkling water left in the cup holder. It could be argued, I supposed, that the can was open and she'd been drinking from it, so it wasn't as primed for destruction as an unopened bottle of carbonated drink. But as a born-and-raised Minnesotan I would have expected her to know better. A photo posted to the Minnesota thread of Reddit shows the aftermath of someone else's sparkling water after it exploded inside their car in the dead of Minnesota winter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
On The Hook Fish & Chips Food Truck Coming To St. Cloud Wednesday

I LOVE deep-fried fish! I'm someone that lusts after Lent fish fries every year. If you're like me and you're obsessed too, get excited. On The Hook Fish & Chips Food Truck just announced they're coming to St. Cloud on Wednesday, January 19! They're ready to make all of your deep-fried fish dreams come true! But, they're only in town for one day. The food truck travels all over the US.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Oldest Video Game Franchise Was Created 52 Years Ago in MN

The longest-running video game franchise in history just turned 52, and enthusiasts of the game have Minnesota to thank for it!. The Oregon Trail computer game was first released in 1971 (differing reports say either November or December) as an educational tool to help children understand the harsh realities of westward expansion in the 19th century. At 52 years old and counting, today it tops the list of the longest-running video game franchise, surpassing other beloved series like Pac-Man, Galaxian, Space Invaders, Mario and Donkey Kong. What the world may not know is that the game was created right here in Minnesota!
VIDEO GAMES
St. Cloud, MN
