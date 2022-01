MSK Library Closed January 17 in Observance of MLK Jr. Day

Orange County administrative offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of MLK Day. The following changes or exceptions will be in effect. Both county-sponsored COVID testing sites will be open normal hours that day. Please note the testing sites are run by different vendors. Please attend the clinic at which you registered. Tests are by appointment only. The vaccination clinics will be closed that day.

