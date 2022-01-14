ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

Life Style Extra
 6 days ago

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 14 January 2022 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Life Style Extra

Lack of sellers spurs rapid house price growth in UK - RICS

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - British house prices rose rapidly. again last month as demand continued to outstrip the supply of. homes coming to the market, a closely-watched gauge of the. housing market showed on Thursday. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said a net. balance of +69% of its...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: BMO Commercial Property spends GBP66 million for two assets

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - company which invests in UK commercial properties - Acquires two logistics assets in December for GBP66 million and commits to two developments for GBP10.5 million originating from existing portfolio. First acquisition is Orion One and Two, Markham Vale, Derbyshire for a price of GBP44.5million...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: WH Smith faces director pay revolt; Troy lowers fees

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. WH Smith PLC - FTSE 250-listed Swindon, England-headquartered books and stationary retailer - Notes over 45% of shareholders vote against company's remuneration report at annual general meeting on Wednesday. "The Remuneration Committee has already conducted an extensive consultation with the company's largest shareholders regarding the Remuneration Report and the company's new Remuneration Policy. The new Chair of the Remuneration Committee, Marion Sears, looks forward to continuing the company's constructive discussions with shareholders, following her appointment, over the coming months," company says. Also notes over 21% of shareholders voted against re-election of Maurice Thompson to company's board.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Dutch Shell#Share Price#Lse#Bxe#Company#Bnp Paribas Exane#The European Union#Novated#Eu Exit#Eu Ma
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen up despite weak Wall St session

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to gain at the open on Thursday despite a weak finish on Wall Street. The FTSE 100 was called to open 29 points higher at 7,618. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "US markets despite trying to rebound were unable to hold onto their gains, sliding lower despite US treasury yields coming off their highs of the day to finish lower on the day, unlike German and UK yields which managed to hold up close to their multi year highs.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: OSB Group starts GBP3 billion euro note programme

OSB Group PLC - FTSE 250-listed Kent-based mortgage specialist focused on UK housing market, formerly known as OneSavings Bank - Establishes GBP3.0 billion euro medium term note programme. In early November hails "strong financial and operating performance" in three months to September 30. Organic originations up 46% year-on-year to GBP1.1...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: FTSE 100 stalls as AB Foods drags on index

(Alliance News) -Â The FTSE 100 traded modestly lower midday Thursday, weighed down by Associated British Foods and oil majors. The index of London large-cap stocks was down 4.88 points, or 0.1%, at 7,584.78 midday Thursday. Smaller companies were faring better. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index was up 60.18 points, or 0.3%, at 22,715.20. The AIM All-Share index was up 3.70 points, or 0.3%, at 1,153.19.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 27,989 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

How long will sideways trading and "boring" price action last for Bitcoin?

(Sharecast News) - The world's largest cryptocurrency continues to languish below $42,000, far from its recent highs that saw the price approach its first control zone or resistance at $45,000. Similarly, the price is holding above its support just below $40,000, set by the January 10th lows. Bitcoin maintains a sideways movement between these two prices, giving no sign of a breakout in either direction. Wednesday's declines, amid a general pummeling of risk assets, left a low near $41,000, the worst change for Bitcoin in 10 days since it hit a floor at $39,800.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks rise despite UK inflation at 30-year high

(Alliance News) -Â London stocks climbed into the green as Wednesday's session progressed, with investors untroubled by UK inflation accelerating to its highest rate in nearly 30 years. Helping the blue-chip FTSE 100 index tip into positive territory were gains for publisher Pearson, luxury firm Burberry, and UK housebuilders.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks turn higher as Pearson, Burberry rally on updates

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had turned higher by midday on Wednesday, helped along by well-received updates from the likes of Pearson and Burberry, as data showed that UK inflation jumped to its highest level in nearly three decades in December. The FTSE 100 was up 0.2% at 7,582.06, while...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Cloudcall Group

Cloudcall Group (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash offer for Cloudcall Group (UK, constituent) by Xplorer Capital Growth (non-constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London close: Stocks finish higher despite 30-year inflation record

(Sharecast News) - London stocks managed a positive finish on Wednesday, lifted by well-received updates from the likes of Pearson and Burberry, as data showed UK inflation surging to its highest level in nearly three decades in December. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.35% at 7,589.66, and the...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

0 1/8% Index-Linked Treasury Gilt 2051

Nominal Change: 0 1/8% Index-Linked Treasury Gilt 2051Changes to FTSE Indexes. Following the announcement by the UK Debt Management Office, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Change. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE Actuaries UK Index-Linked All Stocks Index. 0 1/8% Index-Linked Treasury Gilt 2051 (BNNGP88,...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Ramsens resumes dividend; Watkin Jones profit rises

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Ramsdens Holdings PLC - Middlesbrough, England-based financial services provider and pawnbroker - Says it delivers a "resilient" annual performance under challenging trading conditions caused by Covid-19 restrictions. For year ended September 30, posts revenue of GBP40.7 million, down from GBP72.5 million in the 18 months to end of September 2020. Pretax profit falls to GBP564,000 from GBP9.2 million. Ramsdens declares final dividend at 1.2 pence, having paid no dividend in financial 2020. "While we remain vigilant to the risk of, and speed of, potential new social and travel restrictions being imposed, as we have seen with the recent development of the Omicron coronavirus variant, we look forward with optimism for financial 2022," says Chief Executive Officer Peter Kenyon.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Shareholder Notice Vang ESG Glb All Cap UCITS ETF

Re: Shareholder Notice - Vanguard ESG Global All Cap UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund") The Directors of the Company wish to announce that FTSE Russell ("FTSE"), being the sponsor of the FTSE Global All Cap Choice Index​ (the "Index"), has notified the Company that it intends to make certain changes to the Index methodology with effect from on or around 21 March 2022, in line with the scheduled FTSE re-balancing of the Index. A shareholder notification was sent to the registered shareholder on 19 January 2022 providing further details in respect of the Index methodology changes. Please follow the link to the full shareholder notice:
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Uru Metals's Zeb Nickel starts trading on OTCQB market

Uru Metals Ltd - Toronto-based metal project investor and developer - Says Zeb Nickel Corp receives final approval to begin trading on OTCQB market. The OTCQB consists mainly of early-stage and developing companies. Uru Metals holds a 75% interest in the mineral deposit developer Zeb Nickel. Uru Metals says trading on the OTCQB market is a positive step forward for both Zeb Nickel and its shareholders, allowing Zeb Nickel to have access to the US investment community.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

