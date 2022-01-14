Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Ramsdens Holdings PLC - Middlesbrough, England-based financial services provider and pawnbroker - Says it delivers a "resilient" annual performance under challenging trading conditions caused by Covid-19 restrictions. For year ended September 30, posts revenue of GBP40.7 million, down from GBP72.5 million in the 18 months to end of September 2020. Pretax profit falls to GBP564,000 from GBP9.2 million. Ramsdens declares final dividend at 1.2 pence, having paid no dividend in financial 2020. "While we remain vigilant to the risk of, and speed of, potential new social and travel restrictions being imposed, as we have seen with the recent development of the Omicron coronavirus variant, we look forward with optimism for financial 2022," says Chief Executive Officer Peter Kenyon.

