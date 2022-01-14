Share Price Information for Sanne Group (SNN)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITYRule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") KEY INFORMATION. Name of exempt principal trader:. Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whoserelevant securities this form relates:Use a separate form for...

London midday: Stocks pare losses; AB Foods slides after update

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had pared earlier losses to trade just a touch lower by midday on Thursday, as investors digested news that China had cut lending rates. The FTSE 100 was down just 0.1% at 7,584.74. Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: "After a decent start...
IN BRIEF: BMO Commercial Property spends GBP66 million for two assets

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - company which invests in UK commercial properties - Acquires two logistics assets in December for GBP66 million and commits to two developments for GBP10.5 million originating from existing portfolio. First acquisition is Orion One and Two, Markham Vale, Derbyshire for a price of GBP44.5million...
Cloudcall Group

Cloudcall Group (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash offer for Cloudcall Group (UK, constituent) by Xplorer Capital Growth (non-constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE...
Shareholder Notice Vang ESG Glb All Cap UCITS ETF

Re: Shareholder Notice - Vanguard ESG Global All Cap UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund") The Directors of the Company wish to announce that FTSE Russell ("FTSE"), being the sponsor of the FTSE Global All Cap Choice Index​ (the "Index"), has notified the Company that it intends to make certain changes to the Index methodology with effect from on or around 21 March 2022, in line with the scheduled FTSE re-balancing of the Index. A shareholder notification was sent to the registered shareholder on 19 January 2022 providing further details in respect of the Index methodology changes. Please follow the link to the full shareholder notice:
TRADING UPDATES: Ramsens resumes dividend; Watkin Jones profit rises

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Ramsdens Holdings PLC - Middlesbrough, England-based financial services provider and pawnbroker - Says it delivers a "resilient" annual performance under challenging trading conditions caused by Covid-19 restrictions. For year ended September 30, posts revenue of GBP40.7 million, down from GBP72.5 million in the 18 months to end of September 2020. Pretax profit falls to GBP564,000 from GBP9.2 million. Ramsdens declares final dividend at 1.2 pence, having paid no dividend in financial 2020. "While we remain vigilant to the risk of, and speed of, potential new social and travel restrictions being imposed, as we have seen with the recent development of the Omicron coronavirus variant, we look forward with optimism for financial 2022," says Chief Executive Officer Peter Kenyon.
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) - Final NAV

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) - Final NAV. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITEDOrdinary Shares. The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 31/12/2021. Final NAV. Final NAV€ 29.2003£ 25.3052.
eve Sleep revenue ahead of pre-Covid but reports service difficulties

(Alliance News) - eve Sleep PLC on Wednesday said annual revenue was ahead of its pre-pandemic level, but the mattress retailer's share price plunged as it report delivery and customer service issues. Shares in eve Sleep were down 25% at 2.68 pence each on Wednesday midday in London. The London-based...
IN BRIEF: Uru Metals's Zeb Nickel starts trading on OTCQB market

Uru Metals Ltd - Toronto-based metal project investor and developer - Says Zeb Nickel Corp receives final approval to begin trading on OTCQB market. The OTCQB consists mainly of early-stage and developing companies. Uru Metals holds a 75% interest in the mineral deposit developer Zeb Nickel. Uru Metals says trading on the OTCQB market is a positive step forward for both Zeb Nickel and its shareholders, allowing Zeb Nickel to have access to the US investment community.
FTSE 100 13:00 PM Market Update - 18/01/2022

At 13:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -39.17 at 7572.06 points, a movement of -0.51%, showing a average fall in the market. Taylor Wimpey (TW.) was a well traded share, with approximately £1,936.9m (0.328%) worth of shares changing hands. Overall, 24% of the companies in the...
Announcement re: Return of Capital

The information contained within this announcement was previously deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated by Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain. 18 January 2022.
FRN Variable Rate Fix

DAY BASIS. ACTUAL/365 FIXED (A005) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118006112/en/
Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 63 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.67) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.87) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).
IN BRIEF: OSB Group starts GBP3 billion euro note programme

OSB Group PLC - FTSE 250-listed Kent-based mortgage specialist focused on UK housing market, formerly known as OneSavings Bank - Establishes GBP3.0 billion euro medium term note programme. In early November hails "strong financial and operating performance" in three months to September 30. Organic originations up 46% year-on-year to GBP1.1...
How long will sideways trading and "boring" price action last for Bitcoin?

(Sharecast News) - The world's largest cryptocurrency continues to languish below $42,000, far from its recent highs that saw the price approach its first control zone or resistance at $45,000. Similarly, the price is holding above its support just below $40,000, set by the January 10th lows. Bitcoin maintains a sideways movement between these two prices, giving no sign of a breakout in either direction. Wednesday's declines, amid a general pummeling of risk assets, left a low near $41,000, the worst change for Bitcoin in 10 days since it hit a floor at $39,800.
Lack of sellers spurs rapid house price growth in UK - RICS

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - British house prices rose rapidly. again last month as demand continued to outstrip the supply of. homes coming to the market, a closely-watched gauge of the. housing market showed on Thursday. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said a net. balance of +69% of its...
