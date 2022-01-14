ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

 6 days ago

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 14 January 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") issued 15,000 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 5,084 pence...

Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: BMO Commercial Property spends GBP66 million for two assets

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - company which invests in UK commercial properties - Acquires two logistics assets in December for GBP66 million and commits to two developments for GBP10.5 million originating from existing portfolio. First acquisition is Orion One and Two, Markham Vale, Derbyshire for a price of GBP44.5million...
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: WH Smith faces director pay revolt; Troy lowers fees

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. WH Smith PLC - FTSE 250-listed Swindon, England-headquartered books and stationary retailer - Notes over 45% of shareholders vote against company's remuneration report at annual general meeting on Wednesday. "The Remuneration Committee has already conducted an extensive consultation with the company's largest shareholders regarding the Remuneration Report and the company's new Remuneration Policy. The new Chair of the Remuneration Committee, Marion Sears, looks forward to continuing the company's constructive discussions with shareholders, following her appointment, over the coming months," company says. Also notes over 21% of shareholders voted against re-election of Maurice Thompson to company's board.
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 27,989 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
Life Style Extra

Superdry returns to profit in first half, on track for full-year aim

(Alliance News) - Superdry PLC on Thursday said it swung to profit in its first half, despite a drop in revenue. The Cheltenham, England-based clothing retailer reported pretax profit of GBP4.0 million in its first half ended October 23, swinging from a loss of GBP18.9 million a year earlier. Superdry...
Life Style Extra

Secure Income REIT collects all rents and payments due for quarter

(Alliance News) - Secure Income REIT PLC said on Thursday it collected all due rents and payments due for the recent quarter. The Beckenham, England-based real estate investment trust said it collected all rents due, amounting to GBP27 million, following the end of the collection cycle for December quarterly rents.
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Biffa chair responds to shareholders; Kromek improves

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings PLC - Manchester-based bank providing personal savings products and working capital to dealers and manufacturers - Originates record GBP690 million of new loans in 2021, up from GBP253 million in 2020, as loan book ends year at GBP113 million. Notes net interest margin tracks in line with expectations at about 6%. Expects pretax loss for 2021 to be "moderately" ahead of previous expectations at about GBP4 million, a "significant reduction" on the GBP13.6 million loss in 2020. Retail deposits at end of first full year as bank stand at GBP295 million. Is targeting profitability in 2022, despite ongoing global supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Currys Plc (CURY)

Currys plc (the "Company") announces that on 19 January 2022 it purchased through Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc 600,299 ordinary shares in the Company of 0.1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities at a price of £1.0360 per share. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for TR Property Investment Trust (TRY)

TR PROPERTY INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (THE 'COMPANY') Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA") a) Name. Alison Watson. 2. Reason for the notification. a) Position / status. PCA of David Watson, Non-Executive Director. b) Initial...
Life Style Extra

Shareholder Notice Vang ESG Glb All Cap UCITS ETF

Re: Shareholder Notice - Vanguard ESG Global All Cap UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund") The Directors of the Company wish to announce that FTSE Russell ("FTSE"), being the sponsor of the FTSE Global All Cap Choice Index​ (the "Index"), has notified the Company that it intends to make certain changes to the Index methodology with effect from on or around 21 March 2022, in line with the scheduled FTSE re-balancing of the Index. A shareholder notification was sent to the registered shareholder on 19 January 2022 providing further details in respect of the Index methodology changes. Please follow the link to the full shareholder notice:
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Ramsens resumes dividend; Watkin Jones profit rises

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Ramsdens Holdings PLC - Middlesbrough, England-based financial services provider and pawnbroker - Says it delivers a "resilient" annual performance under challenging trading conditions caused by Covid-19 restrictions. For year ended September 30, posts revenue of GBP40.7 million, down from GBP72.5 million in the 18 months to end of September 2020. Pretax profit falls to GBP564,000 from GBP9.2 million. Ramsdens declares final dividend at 1.2 pence, having paid no dividend in financial 2020. "While we remain vigilant to the risk of, and speed of, potential new social and travel restrictions being imposed, as we have seen with the recent development of the Omicron coronavirus variant, we look forward with optimism for financial 2022," says Chief Executive Officer Peter Kenyon.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Tertiary Minerals raises GBP500,000 in share placing

Tertiary Minerals PLC - Cheshire, England-based mineral explorer - Raises GBP500,000 through placing of 294.1 million new ordinary shares at 0.17 pence each, to be admitted to AIM on or around Monday. Arranged through broker Peterhouse Capital Ltd, who received 14.7m shares as part of fee. New shares will constitute 20% of Tertiary's share capital.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Uru Metals's Zeb Nickel starts trading on OTCQB market

Uru Metals Ltd - Toronto-based metal project investor and developer - Says Zeb Nickel Corp receives final approval to begin trading on OTCQB market. The OTCQB consists mainly of early-stage and developing companies. Uru Metals holds a 75% interest in the mineral deposit developer Zeb Nickel. Uru Metals says trading on the OTCQB market is a positive step forward for both Zeb Nickel and its shareholders, allowing Zeb Nickel to have access to the US investment community.
Life Style Extra

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) - Final NAV

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) - Final NAV. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITEDOrdinary Shares. The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 31/12/2021. Final NAV. Final NAV€ 29.2003£ 25.3052.
Cloudcall Group

Cloudcall Group

Cloudcall Group (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash offer for Cloudcall Group (UK, constituent) by Xplorer Capital Growth (non-constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE...
Life Style Extra

EXECUTIVE CHANGES: Mode Global and Omega Diagnostics lose CEOs

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Mode Global Holdings PLC - bitcoin banking app based in London - Ryan Moore resigns immediately as chief executive officer. Mode Global provides no reason for Moore's departure but says Executive Chair Jonathan Rowland will take over the day-to-day duties of CEO. "I would like to thank Ryan for his contribution to Mode over his time as CEO. I wish him well in all his future endeavours," Rowland says.
Life Style Extra

eve Sleep revenue ahead of pre-Covid but reports service difficulties

(Alliance News) - eve Sleep PLC on Wednesday said annual revenue was ahead of its pre-pandemic level, but the mattress retailer's share price plunged as it report delivery and customer service issues. Shares in eve Sleep were down 25% at 2.68 pence each on Wednesday midday in London. The London-based...
Life Style Extra

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 18-Jan-2022 / 17:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company") LEI:...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Ashtead Group (AHT)

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 18th January 2022 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 18 January 2022 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
etfdailynews.com

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 271.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC's holdings in Allegion were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
