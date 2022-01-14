Florida Man On Stolen ORV Stops To Ask Homeowner To Charge Ankle Monitor, Arrested

Early Tuesday evening, a Florida sheriff began to receive numerous calls about a person riding through people’s properties on a red side-by-side.

The man, later identified as Joshua Shane Crider, even approached one homeowner asking if he could use their electrical outlet to charge his ankle monitor.

Detective Eriq Pacheco, with Desoto County Sheriff’s Office, responded and spotted Crider near SW County Road 760 and Terrell St.

Det. Pacheco approached Crider who was behaving strangely, according to deputies.

While Det. Pacheco attempted to assess the situation, Crider reached into his pockets, causing Det. Pacheco to hear several suspicious clicking sounds.

When the suspect refused to keep his hands visible, he was immediately handcuffed. Det. Pacheco discovered a box cutter in his pocket with the blade out.

A check on the side-by-side revealed the vehicle to have been reported stolen out of Charlotte County. A check on Crider revealed much more… Not only was Crider on house arrest (as evidenced by his fashionable ankle wear), but he also has an extensive history including battery, burglary, and grand theft.

Crider traded his ankle bracelet in for a shiny new pair of shackles (courtesy of the DeSoto County Jail). He also added grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest to his long list of offenses.

