ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

Florida Man On Stolen ORV Stops To Ask Homeowner To Charge Ankle Monitor, Arrested

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bW7bz_0dlzugP400

Early Tuesday evening, a Florida sheriff began to receive numerous calls about a person riding through people’s properties on a red side-by-side.

The man, later identified as Joshua Shane Crider, even approached one homeowner asking if he could use their electrical outlet to charge his ankle monitor.

Detective Eriq Pacheco, with Desoto County Sheriff’s Office, responded and spotted Crider near SW County Road 760 and Terrell St.

Det. Pacheco approached Crider who was behaving strangely, according to deputies.

While Det. Pacheco attempted to assess the situation, Crider reached into his pockets, causing Det. Pacheco to hear several suspicious clicking sounds.

When the suspect refused to keep his hands visible, he was immediately handcuffed. Det. Pacheco discovered a box cutter in his pocket with the blade out.

A check on the side-by-side revealed the vehicle to have been reported stolen out of Charlotte County. A check on Crider revealed much more… Not only was Crider on house arrest (as evidenced by his fashionable ankle wear), but he also has an extensive history including battery, burglary, and grand theft.

Crider traded his ankle bracelet in for a shiny new pair of shackles (courtesy of the DeSoto County Jail). He also added grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest to his long list of offenses.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Desoto County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Desoto County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Man Rescued After Falling Into A Creek, Suffering Hypothermia, Then Arrested

A Florida man was rescued by deputies, then later arrested, after falling into a creek and suffering hypothermia. Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area off of Dawn Heights Drive in unincorporated east Lakeland on Tuesday evening, January 18, 2022, after several callers reported that a man could be heard screaming for help in the woods.
POLK COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
The Free Press - TFP

Police In St. Pete Need Your Help Identifying Suspect Who Robbed Citi Trends

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – On January 14th, 2022, a man armed with a handgun robbed the Citi Trends Department Store, 1101 62nd Avenue South. “While his face was partially covered with a blue and red cloth, he was also wearing a gray hooded pullover with a distinctive logo on the front that we hope someone will recognize him,” said St. Petersburg Police PIO Yolanda Fernandez.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Free Press - TFP

52-Year-Old Man Killed When His Pontiac Sports Car Collides With Pickup Truck

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. – A 52-year-old man was killed in a crash that happened around 6:40 pm Tuesday in St. Pete. According to St. Petersburg Police, a 1980 Pontiac Sports Car, driven by a 52-year-old man, was southbound on 34th Street North when a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck was northbound on 34th Street North making a U-turn near 13th Avenue North.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Texas Border Agents Encounter Stolen Vehicles Used In Human Smuggling

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Cotulla Station and local law enforcement partners discovered multiple stolen vehicles involved in human smuggling. The first incident occurred in the early morning of Jan. 16, when Cotulla Station agents attempted a vehicle stop on a red pickup truck near the 63-mile marker of Interstate 35 (I-35). The driver failed to stop and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to assist.
TEXAS STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
97K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy