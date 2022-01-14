ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Zendaya wants to make Ronnie Spector proud when she portrays iconic singer in movie

By NARDINE SAAD
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Zendaya wishes everyone got to experience Ronnie Spector the way she did and hopes to make the late singer proud. The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Euphoria" star paid tribute Thursday to the "Be My Baby" singer, joining the droves of fans mourning Spector after she died of cancer this week...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Post

Crystals Singer La La Brooks Remembers Ronnie Spector: ‘She Had the Most Unique Voice’

Ronnie Spector and Crystals singer La La Brooks were mere teenagers when they first met while performing in New York during Murray the K’s shows in the Sixties. Throughout the decades that followed they remained close, performing together as recently as 2015 at a private event in New Orleans. Rolling Stone spoke with a shaken Brooks shortly after news broke of Spector’s death.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Rolling Stone

Ronnie Spector, Ronettes Singer and Ultimate Girl-Group Icon, Dead at 78

Ronnie Spector, the leader of the girl group the Ronettes and the voice behind immortal classics like “Be My Baby” and “Walking in the Rain,” died Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer. She was 78. “Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a smile on her face,” her family said in a statement. “She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature, and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard, or saw her.” The Ronettes were the quintessential act of the early-Sixties girl-group...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Zendaya ‘Heartbroken’ Over Death of Ronnie Spector

Ronnie Spector, who died at age 78 on Monday, was one of the best-known musicians in the 1960s girl group era, forming The Ronnettes with help from producer and ex-husband Phil Spector. With author Vince Waldron, she wrote her 1990 memoir Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness about her music career and abusive marriage to Spector. Zendaya, who is set to play Ronnie Spector in an upcoming biopic about her life, career, and marriage, remembered her time with the singer in an Instagram post. “Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours,” wrote the Euphoria actress, “Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace.” She wished “everyone got to experience” Spector in the way she did, as she got to know the singer intimately to prepare for her role.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spector
Person
Zendaya
Person
Ronnie Spector
Vulture

Everyone Wanted to Be Like Ronnie Spector

The first time Ronnie Spector, who passed away this week at age 78 after a short bout with cancer, altered the course of music history it was as the central voice of the essential 1960s girl group the Ronettes. With hair teased up to the heavens, dramatic black eyeliner, and skintight outfits, the Ronettes — the name the family act stuck with after stints as the Darling Sisters and then Ronnie and the Relatives — transcended the art of hitmaking. They set trends. What was originally a gimmick the girls developed to help them get noticed became a defining, definitive image that would be lovingly emulated and borrowed from throughout the decades to follow.
CELEBRITIES
People

Zendaya, Keith Richards, Joan Jett and More Pay Tribute to Late Ronnie Spector: 'She Leaves a Huge Gap'

Ronnie Spector famously did a cover of "Say Goodbye to Hollywood," but Hollywood isn't ready to say goodbye to the star after her death. Spector, the lead singer of the legendary girl group the Ronettes, died "in the arms of her husband" Jonathan Greenfield on Wednesday following "a brief battle with cancer," her family told PEOPLE in a statement. She was 78.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Zendaya Pays Tribute to Ronnie Spector, Who She Is Set to Play in Biopic

Zendaya, who was cast to play Ronnie Spector in an upcoming biopic, paid tribute to the Ronettes legend Thursday a day after the singer’s death at the age of 78. “This news just breaks my heart,” Zendaya wrote on Instagram. “To speak about her as if she’s not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life. There’s not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) In Sept. 2020, it was announced that the Euphoria...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A24
goodhousekeeping.com

'This Is Us' Star Mandy Moore Drops Huge Career News on Instagram

Although Mandy Moore's time playing Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us is coming to an end this spring when the NBC show wraps up, the actress is already getting ready for her next big adventure. On January 7, Mandy shared on Instagram a photograph of herself in a recording session...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Julia Fox shares steamy snap of her and Kanye West

Julia Fox and Kanye West are keeping up the PDA. Although the “Uncut Gems” star has been busy celebrating her son Valentino’s first birthday with her ex-husband, Peter Artemiev, at Lucien, she hasn’t forgotten about her new beau. Fox made sure to share a steamy photo...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Love Hewitt confirms 911 return - and fans are delighted

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has confirmed her return to the first responder series - and we couldn't be more excited!. Having been on maternity leave after welcoming her third child, a baby boy named Aidan, in September, the actress delighted fans when she shared the news on her Instagram page.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Dolly Parton has shared a photo rocking her ‘birthday suit’

Dolly Parton celebrated her 76th birthday yesterday (January 19), and our country queen went on Twitter to share a message to celebrate — complete with her golden humour. “Just hangin’ out in my birthday suit!” the singer-songwriter tweeted. The birthday suit in question however, was not a...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The Chainsmokers React to "Conspiracy" That They Had Plastic Surgery to "Look Completely Different"

Watch: The Chainsmokers Share "Sick Boy" Song's Meaning. The Chainsmokers are back. To catch you up: The DJ duo, comprised of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, announced in February 2020 that they were going on a social media hiatus and "taking some time to create our next chapter in music," deleting every post on their official Instagram account page with the exception of their statement. Since then, the pair have largely kept quiet about their life—until recently when videos starring two men who looked similar to Alex and Drew began popping up on The Chainsmokers' verified TikTok page.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Britney Spears' ex-husband arrested for third time in 12 months

Britney Spears' ex-husband has found himself in a familiar place: behind bars. Jason Alexander, who was infamously married to the pop star for 55 hours back in 2004, was arrested on Dec. 30, 2021, in Franklin, Tennessee, for violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking, Page Six reported on Jan. 5. It's unclear whom he allegedly stalked.
FRANKLIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy