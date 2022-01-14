ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brett Eldredge Craves 'Pure' & 'Simple' Parts Of Life In Nostalgic New Song

By Kelly Fisher
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Brett Eldredge surprised fans with the release his latest song and music video, and it’s one that he hopes will help listeners find “some light in times of darkness.” Eldredge took to social media on Thursday evening (January 13) to announce the new release in time for the morning. The country artist shared the story behind his new, nostalgic song:

“I woke up at 3:33 one night and was feeling the weight of everything going on in the world. From the pandemic, to the hate and the violence - all these different things made me crave the pure and simple parts of life that I miss. I was looking for comfort in these moments that I feel bring purpose into my life. It was just such a powerful feeling that overtook me and I couldn’t go back to sleep until I wrote the whole chorus.”

Eldredge brings “Want That Back” to life with a music video that focuses on a group of friends making home videos and collecting sentimental items to bury in a time capsule. The group returns to the spot where the capsule is buried as adults, reminiscing on the good times they shared together. Watch the music video here :

