ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

R&D 100 winner of the day: Free-space quantum network link architecture

By Heather Hall
rdworldonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIT’s free-space quantum network link architecture enables efficient and high clock-rate generation, synchronized distribution and high-fidelity remote interaction of entangled photons across free-space links. These architecture capabilities are needed for development and realization of emerging quantum...

www.rdworldonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Quantum battery breakthrough paves way for revolution in energy storage

Researchers have made significant progress towards making quantum batteries a reality after demonstrating a new proof-of-concept device.The next-generation battery technology has the potential to revolutionise energy storage by making use of a phenomenon known as superabsorption.This process involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to a molecule’s ability to absorb light, requiring less charging time the more they become entwined. This means that it is theoretically possible for the charging power of a quantum battery to increase faster than the size of the battery. Superabsorption therefore means the bigger the battery, the faster it charges. Until now, however, it has...
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Neowin

LG joins the IBM Quantum Network to improve its quantum computing competency

LG has announced that it has joined the IBM Quantum Network to help improve its own competency in the field of quantum computing and utilise new technologies as they are unlocked. Through the partnership, LG will gain access to IBM’s quantum computers, expertise, and an open-source quantum information software development kit called Qiskit.
BUSINESS
rdworldonline.com

R&D 100 Winner of the Day: Model 261 Deep Ultraviolet Diode Laser Module

Because of their excessive size, weight, power, cost and environmental sensitivity, continuous wave deep ultraviolet lasers have long been exclusively laboratory devices. The Model 261, from UVC Photonics, is an entirely new approach to deep ultraviolet lasers. Several years of development has resulted in a rugged, compact and low-cost module suitable for integration into fixed, portable and handheld instruments. Deep ultraviolet lasers have many applications in materials science, life sciences, threat detection and sterilization. Most of these applications have been confined to laboratory demonstrations due to the lack of availability of a suitable laser source. The Model 261 has enabled these applications and many new products, including a portable UV Raman device for hazardous materials identification and an automated sterilization system to combat coronavirus.
ENGINEERING
dcvelocity.com

Fortna to hire additional data scientists for fulfillment R&D team

Supply chain systems design and integration firm Fortna Inc. is hiring additional data scientists to join its research and development team as it builds out its ability to optimize warehouse fulfillment for its clients using intelligent software, the firm said today. The new employees will join an existing squad of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Architecture#Quantum Computing#Quantum Network#Mit
rdworldonline.com

R&D 100 winner of the day: Spectrally Efficient Digital Logic

(SEDL), designed by MIT Lincoln Laboratory, is a set of digital logic building block families that can reduce overall product development costs by operating with intrinsically low EMI emissions. Lower EMI emissions can simplify PCB design and increase the likelihood of passing an EMI test on the first attempt. Low EMI logic also provides a level of emission security to protect valuable assets from adversarial eavesdropping attacks. The design is very tolerant of noise, distortion and logic glitches that might trip up traditional logic. SEDL can operate properly through logic glitches, which can be time consuming to fix in traditional logic systems. SEDL is designed to be compatible with traditional logic, giving designers the freedom to construct systems comprised entirely of SEDL components or a hybrid of traditional logic and SEDL. SEDL is intended to provide low EMI digital logic functions at comparable size, cost, and clock speed with respect to traditional logic.
ENGINEERING
HPCwire

IBM Welcomes LG Electronics to the IBM Quantum Network

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2022 — IBM today announced that LG Electronics has joined the IBM Quantum Network to advance the industry applications of quantum computing. By joining the IBM Quantum Network, IBM will provide LG Electronics access to IBM’s quantum computing systems, as well as to IBM’s quantum expertise and Qiskit, IBM’s open-source quantum information software development kit.
SOFTWARE
zycrypto.com

Cellframe Network: Post-Quantum Encryption and Decentralized Applications

We decided to tell new investors and remind those who came before what the Cellframe Network is, how it works, how it is useful, and whether it will remain secure in the era of quantum computers. About the project. Cellframe Network is a service-oriented blockchain platform. The project API allows...
SOFTWARE
rdworldonline.com

R&D 100 winner of the day: ELCRES HTV150 Dielectric Film

From SABIC and Shin-Etsu Polymer Co., is the first engineering thermoplastic high-voltage, high-temperature film for DC link power capacitors capable of high energy densities over long periods of time without significant current leakage or charge loss. The film exhibits stable performance and offers excellent handling through metallization and capacitor building processes.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
APS physics

Ultrastable Free-Space Laser Links for a Global Network of Optical Atomic Clocks

A global network of optical atomic clocks will enable unprecedented measurement precision in fields including tests of fundamental physics, dark matter searches, geodesy, and navigation. Free-space laser links through the turbulent atmosphere are needed to fully exploit this global network, by enabling comparisons to airborne and spaceborne clocks. We demonstrate frequency transfer over a 2.4 km atmospheric link with turbulence comparable to that of a ground-to-space link, achieving a fractional frequency stability of.
SCIENCE
IBM - United States

Digit recognition neural networks in R

Interpreting images has been a popular use case in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), and identification of handwritten digits using neural networks is commonly used in mobile applications. In this tutorial, learn how to create a web application to recognize handwritten digits using neural networks on R in Watson...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
rdworldonline.com

Proscia and Datavant partner to connect pathology data with health data ecosystem for life sciences R&D

Proscia, the digital and computational pathology solutions provider, and Datavant, which securely connects organizations with health data, have announced a partnership that will provide life sciences companies with digitized pathology data to power the development of novel therapeutics and diagnostics. The partnership brings together Datavant’s privacy-preserving connectivity technology and the largest U.S. health data ecosystem with Proscia’s Concentriq digital pathology platform.
HEALTH
ElectronicsWeekly.com

SEMI FlexTech invests in R&D projects

SEMI FlexTech has announced more than $5 million in funding for five new R&D projects aimed at flexible hybrid electronics (FHE) innovations for sensors, medical devices, automotive electronics and other consumer and industrial microelectronics products. “The new projects push the limits of technology in ways that are not funded by...
BUSINESS
HPCwire

D-Wave and Forschungszentrum Jülich Launch First In-Region Commercial Quantum Computer

BURNABY, B.C., Jan. 18, 2022 — Monday in Jülich, Germany, D-Wave Systems Inc., the leader in quantum computing systems, software and services, and the only company building both quantum annealing and gate-based quantum computers, announced the launch of the first Leap quantum cloud-based system outside North America at Forschungszentrum Jülich Supercomputing Centre. The offering provides access to the Advantage™ quantum system, which contains more than 5000 qubits and will be available to European users at Forschungszentrum Jülich immediately in the cloud via Leap. This marks the first-ever annealing quantum computer physically located in Europe.
SOFTWARE
rdworldonline.com

Smartcar announces $24M Series B to power the next wave of mobility innovation

Smartcar, an API developer platform for connected vehicles, has closed $24 million in Series B financing led by Energize Ventures with follow-on participation from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and New Enterprise Associates (NEA). Empowering developers to integrate software applications and services with connected cars, Smartcar will leverage this new funding to further grow its U.S. operations and accelerate its expansion to the European market.
TECHNOLOGY
rdworldonline.com

R&D 100 winner of the day: Flux: Next-Generation Workload Management Software Framework

Flux, developed by researchers from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and University of Tennessee, Knoxville, is a next-generation workload management framework for supercomputers, high-performance computing (HPC) clusters, servers in the cloud and laptops. It combines fully hierarchical resource management with graph-based scheduling to improve the performance, portability, flexibility and manageability of scheduling and execution of complex scientific workflows on HPC systems both at the system and user level.
SOFTWARE
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia forms CPU R&D division in Israel

Nvidia is looking to to try its hand at more CPU designs in the future, despite the setback caused by the ARM acquisition hurdles. The new CPU division will help with the growth of the Israeli R&D centers that is already focusing on high-speed networking, HPC, Data Processing Units and AI applications.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Quantum computers could finally be made at large scale after huge scientific breakthrough

Quantum computers could finally be made at large scale after a number of major breakthroughs, the scientists behind them have announced.The new research shows that it is possible to make robust and reliable silicon-based quantum computers, that would be compatible with the existing manufacturing technology we have.Three separate papers in Nature together show that such silicon-based quantum processors are dependable and efficient enough that they could be made and used in the real world.Each of the three papers show quantum computers that are more than 99.9 per cent error free, far above the 99 per cent threshold considered as the...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Designing quantum networks using preexisting infrastructure

We consider the problem of deploying a quantum network on an existing fiber infrastructure, where quantum repeaters and end nodes can only be housed at specific locations. We propose a method based on integer linear programming (ILP) to place the minimal number of repeaters on such an existing network topology, such that requirements on end-to-end entanglement-generation rate and fidelity between any pair of end-nodes are satisfied. While ILPs are generally difficult to solve, we show that our method performs well in practice for networks of up to 100 nodes. We illustrate the behavior of our method both on randomly-generated network topologies, as well as on a real-world fiber topology deployed in the Netherlands.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
The Independent

Microsoft launches Chromebook rival with specialised software for schools

Microsoft’s rival to Google’s Chromebooks is finally available for schools and students.In November the software giant announced Windows 11 SE, a version of its operating system that is designed specifically for classrooms. It said it would be available on low-cost devices, and is optimized for Edge, Microsoft Office, and the company’s other cloud-based tools like OneDrive.Users will not be able to download applications from the Windows Store because it is not available on the machine; instead, the computers have an authorized selection of apps that can be installed on it – such as Zoom and Google Chrome.The operating system has...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy