Zac Brown Band Will Play Ballparks on 2022 U.S. Tour

By Joseph Hudak
 5 days ago
Zac Brown shut down his tour in September after testing positive for Covid and scuttled a New Year’s Eve performance last month in Nashville after contracting the virus for a second time . But Brown and his namesake band are undeterred: On Friday, they announced a sprawling U.S. tour that will find the group playing ballparks and amphitheaters.

Dubbed the Out in the Middle Tour, the trek kicks off April 22 in Greenville, South Carolina, and has dates scheduled into the fall. Along the way, Zac Brown Band will stop at baseball parks like Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Boston’s Fenway Park, and Atlanta’s Truist Park, and smaller stadiums like Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania and Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina. Brown will also headline the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. on Nov. 4.

Caroline Jones will perform with Zac Brown Band at all shows, while Robert Randolph Band will join as support on select dates.

“Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings,” Brown said in a statement. “It’s been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans.”

Out in the Middle Tour Dates:
Friday, April 22 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena+
Saturday, April 23 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium+
Friday, May 20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center+
Sunday, May 22 – San Antonio, TX @ Real Life Amphitheater
Thursday, June 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center+
Friday, June 3 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage+
Friday, June 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park+
Friday, July 8 – Akron, OH @ Dowed Field
Saturday, July 9 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field+
Friday, July 15 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park+
Thursday, July 28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Friday, July 29 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Saturday, July 30 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Friday, August 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+
Saturday, August 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center+
Sunday, August 14 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium+
Thursday, August 18 – New York, NY @ Citi Field+
Friday, August 19 – Endicott, NY @ En-Joie Golf Course
Friday, August 26 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion+
Saturday, August 27 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live+
Friday, September 23 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater+
Saturday, September 24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion+
Sunday, September 25 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre+
Friday, October 7 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place+
Saturday, October 8 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+
Sunday, October 9 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+
Thursday, October 20 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena+
Friday, October 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena+
Saturday, October 22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center+
Friday, November 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl+
Sunday, November 6 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena+
Saturday, November 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

+Special Guest: Robert Randolph Band

iconvsicon.com

Zac Brown Band Announces Dates For 2022 International “Out in the Middle Tour”

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning Zac Brown Band announced their upcoming 2022 international tour, “Out in the Middle Tour.”. The new set of dates, produced by Live Nation, follows 2021’s incredibly successful “The Comeback Tour,” where the band staged their comeback to live performances following a COVID-19 hiatus. The “Out in the Middle Tour” will see the band return to some of the nation’s most iconic venues, including Boston’s Fenway Park, where Zac Brown Band currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows. Kicking off in Greenville, SC on April 22nd, the multi-city trek will include performances in lead singer Zac Brown’s native Atlanta at Truist Park, the famed Wrigley Field in Chicago, and the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
MUSIC
froggy1003.com

It’s a Zac Brown Band Weekend on Froggy 100.3

The Zac Brown Band is bringing the Out in the Middle Tour to SPAC on June 2nd and Froggy 100.3 is so excited, we’re loading up our weekend with Zac Brown Band favorites. But that’s not all, we’re giving you the chance to win tickets before you can buy them on January 21st this weekend!
MUSIC
theaquarian.com

Local Concert Updates: Zac Brown, Spoon, Lucius, Hanson, Etc.

The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band announced on January 14 that an upcoming 2022 international concert tour will include a performance at Citi Field on August 18. The “Out in the Middle Tour” will feature Caroline Jones, who performed as a special guest during “The Comeback Tour” in 2021. The Robert Randolph Band will be the support act at Citi Field.
MUSIC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Zac Brown Band heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Robert Randolph Band

Zac Brown Band returns to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 with its “Out in the Middle Tour.”. Robert Randolph Band is also on the bill. Tickets are $30.50-$125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at livenation.com. Tickets are also available at the venue’s box office open Monday and Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for credit card purchases only.
MUSIC
