Granbury, TX

Oath Keepers Lawyer Takes Over as Acting Leader of Militia With Stewart Rhodes in Jail

By Tim Dickinson
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
The Oath Keepers have a new head honcho.

With founder Stewart Rhodes now in jail on charges of “ seditious conspiracy ” to block the Biden presidency by use of force, the militia’s general counsel Kellye SoRelle has taken command.

“I am currently acting as President of Oath Keepers in lieu of Mr. Rhodes until he is released,” SoRelle told Rolling Stone in an email. “He is not guilty of any of the outlandish charges and the organization stands with Mr. Rhodes.”

SoRelle works in Granbury, Texas, outside Dallas, and is a former GOP candidate for the Texas House of Representatives. She is also connected to the Trump world, having served as counsel for Latinos for Trump and Blacks for Trump.

SoRelle and Rhodes have grown increasingly aligned — including incorporating a business together, per Texas corporate records. The Oath Keepers mailing address is now in the same town where SoRelle practices law.

Both SoRelle and Rhodes appeared together at a rally in Laredo last year, speaking back-to-back and decrying the federal prosecution of Oath Keepers.

“As far as Oath Keepers, it’s just really messed up that our government will prosecute people who were exercising their first amendment[sic] and were not there to harm anyone,” SoRelle said at the time. “They were were actually there assisting law enforcement, which they won’t admit. Their text messages and communications are all being taken out of context. They’re being held as political prisoners. … It’s ridiculous it’s insane,” she added. “These guys served our country. Everybody in this country should be concerned with how upside-down and backwards this all is.”

SoRelle may, herself, be a subject of law enforcement interest. As Mother Jones reported last September, SoRelle’s cell phone was seized on a federal warrant as part of an FBI “seditious conspiracy” investigation.

SoRelle met the news of Rhodes’ arrest Thursday with a dark tweet:

Rhodes’ arrest blindsided SoRelle. Rolling Stone had been in contact with the lawyer earlier this week while reporting a piece seeking to explain why Rhodes was still a free man. We asked SoRelle if she expected Rhodes to be indicted. “Considering it is a circus/clown show in DC, I have no idea what to expect,” SoRelle responded. “I do believe that there were numerous ‘operations’ in play on the 6th. None of which did Stewart Rhodes orchestrate.”

SoRelle elaborated with her belief that “the 2020 election was unconstitutional because of the covid modifications and the use of uncertified election equipment and software.”

She insisted she had filed a lawsuit, based on common law, with the highest court in the land: “I personally have filed a quitam with the Supreme Court because I am tired of the level of criminality occurring in DC.” (Read that suit here ).

SoRelle tells Rolling Stone that she is slated to speak with the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday.

