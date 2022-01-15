ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Rice, rice, birthday and Labuschagne sees funny side – Friday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
 4 days ago

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 14.

Football

Declan Rice celebrated his birthday

Granit Xhaka was grateful to his team-mates after his Anfield dismissal.

Jamie Vardy was in the gym.

Steven Gerrard has no thoughts about taking on the new recruit.

Gary Lineker is a Ricky Gervais fan.

Charlie Austin was celebrating.

Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne saw the funny side after getting in a tangle in Hobart!

The Barmy Army loved it.

Milestone cap for Sam Billings.

Another wildlife day for Kevin Pietersen.

Disappointment for Virat Kohli.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was not happy with Derek Chisora.

Tennis

It’s a dog’s life for Johanna Konta.

Golf

At 51, former US Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk was proving that age is just a number.

