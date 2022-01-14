ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Chappelle says he regrets not texting Bob Saget back before he died

By Sam Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Dave Chappelle has opened up about how he wished he had replied to Bob Saget ’s text before the latter’s death last Sunday .

Best known for his stand-up career and work on sitcom Full House , Saget was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando just hours after he’d finished a gig.

Appearing on stage at the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles, Chappelle talked about Saget’s death and seeing many of his contemporaries pass away: “Listen, I’m getting old, so at my age a lot of people I know die. I started doing this comedy young. All of my peers are older than me.”

He added that he “didn’t see Bob coming” before talking about how Saget had text him just before he died: “Man, he just texted me and I saw the text yesterday and never texted him back because I was just busy. Yeah, it happens. I’m just saying this to remind you: these moments are precious.”

In his set Chappelle also referenced the recent backlash to his transphobic jokes in The Closer , the latest of his specials with Netflix.

The Grammy Award winning comedian said: “The new me is not going to do any of those transphobic bigoted jokes.”

Chappelle, who has also acted in films such as Con Air and A Star is Born , then said: “I’m gonna tell you something else, I am not in battle with the transgender community — that’s ridiculous. I do not blame the L’s, the B’s, the G’s or the T’s. Blame the Jews! Somebody else’s fault.”

During The Closer, Chappelle proclaimed himself “team TERF” (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) and expressed support for JK Rowling who has also been criticised for her transphobic views.

Following the release of the special, Chappelle was denounced by the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

CinemaBlend

Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Make Rare Public Statement In Tribute To Bob Saget After His Death

The television and comedy worlds, as well as Hollywood as a whole, lost a true legend this past weekend. Bob Saget, the actor and comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the comedies Full House and Fuller House, died at the age of 65. Since news of his passing was confirmed, countless tributes have poured in from celebrities and fans. The star seemed to have had a particularly profound impact on those who were privileged to work with him over the years. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are among those who were fortunate enough to have worked alongside him. With this, the reclusive former child stars and current fashion moguls marked Saget’s passing with a rare public statement.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel unable to hold back sobs during Bob Saget tribute: ‘He’d write just to tell me he loved me’

Jimmy Kimmel struggled to hold back sobs as he paid tribute to comedian and friend Bob Saget.The Full House star died on Sunday (9 January) aged 65 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida. No cause of death was given.Hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live without a studio audience on Monday (10 January) night, Kimmel remembered Saget as “the sweetest man”.“He’d write sometimes just to tell me he loved me and I know he did that for many people,” he said.Kimmel said that he had reread their old email exchanges following the news of Saget’s death, explaining: “Some of them were...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katie Couric shares shock and heartbreak after sudden loss

Katie Couric has added her voice to the outpouring of grief following the death of Bob Saget. It was announced on Sunday that Full House star Bob had passed away suddenly at the age of 65. The actor was found unresponsive by staff at his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence on His Death

Kelly Rizzo is paying tribute to her beloved husband, Bob Saget. Following the death of the Full House alum on Jan. 9, his wife shared a statement on the devastating loss. "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said in a statement to E! News on Jan. 10. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."
CELEBRITIES
