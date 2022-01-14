Ghana angered by late Gabon equalizer, game ends in melee

Egypt face Sudan with a place in the last-16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on the line in the final round of fixtures in Group D today. In the other match of the day, Nigeria will look to seal top spot and maintain their 100 percent record against Guinea-Bissau. Egypt and star forward Mohamed Salah come into the match second in the table following defeat to Nigeria and a win over Guinea-Bissau on their last outing. They will have to beat Sudan to be assured of second spot, although they could still qualify as runners-up with a draw...

