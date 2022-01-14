Teen Safe Driving Tips for Winter

Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky State Police are offering winter driving tips to motorists. Gov. Beshear said winter weather is here in Kentucky, and it’s important to plan and be patient on the roadways. He said we are fortunate to have KSP and other emergency personnel ready and available for those who are experiencing emergencies this winter season. KSP has developed a list of items motorists should have in their vehicles before heading out onto winter roads. This includes a winter weather kit with a cell phone charger, blankets, first-aid kit, jumper cables, windshield scraper, collapsible shovel, and a flashlight with batteries. KSP Public Affairs Commander Captain Paul Blanton reminds motorists to wear their seat belts, slow down, leave more space between cars, and prep their car with the necessary supplies in the event they were to become stranded. Blanton encourages Kentuckians to avoid any unnecessary travel when road and weather conditions are dangerous, but if travel is necessary, review road conditions before you leave, clear your windows and mirrors and be patient. In addition to the roadway reminders, KSP is asking citizens to refrain from dialing 9-1-1 to obtain road and weather conditions. Blanton said it’s important to leave the lines open for people who have real emergencies. KSP will use Facebook, Twitter, and their website to share winter weather updates. Before traveling, drivers are encouraged to check road and weather conditions by visiting the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet online traffic, roadway, and weather portal https://transportation.ky.gov/sites/GoKY/home.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO