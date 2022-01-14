ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BROCKHAMPTON announce 'indefinite' break following 2022 shows in London and Coachella

By Joe Cingrana
 5 days ago

It seems all good things must come to an end, and such is the case with Alt-Hip Hop group BROCKHAMPTON , who have officially announced an "indefinite hiatus" following their upcoming 2022 performances in February and April.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this journey with us," the group wrote on social media today, January 14. "We would not be here without our fans. We hope we’ve been able to inspire you as much as you have us these past eight years.”

In their announcement, the group says they will close out their highly successful run, which began in 2010 as AliveSinceForever in San Marcos, Texas, and rebranded In 2014 as BROCKHAMPTON , with two concerts scheduled at London's O2 Academy in February, and their just-announced Coachella 2022 sets scheduled for April 16 and 22.

All other tour dates that the band had scheduled are now canceled. Refunds for tickets and VIP packages will be available at points of purchase. "Following these four performances, we will be taking an indefinite hiatus as a group," their message states. "We are bonded and grateful to you for life."

Audacy's New Arrivals host Bryce Segall was joined by nine of the 13-member squad -- Matt Champion , Joba , Dom McLennon , Jabari Manwa , Romil Hemnani , Merlyn Wood , Ciarán McDonald ( bearface ), Kiko Merley , and Kevin Abstract -- back in April of 2021 to dive into the band's journey in creating 2021's Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine . Listen to the full interview below.

